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WKN DE: A2QN5W / ISIN: CH0451123589

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04.05.2026 11:39:13

EQS-News: swissnet Group sichert sich bedeutenden Hospitality-Netzwerkinfrastrukturauftrag in Dubai

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group sichert sich bedeutenden Hospitality-Netzwerkinfrastrukturauftrag in Dubai

04.05.2026 / 11:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

swissnet Group secures major hospitality network infrastructure contract in Dubai

Berg, Switzerland – 4 May 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, cloud-based network infrastructures and digital hospitality technologies, announced that its international division, swissnet International, has been awarded a hospitality network infrastructure project valued at approximately two million dirhams for an ultra-luxury property in Dubai under a leading global hotel chain.

Under the agreement, swissnet International will deliver the network and guest Wi-Fi infrastructure required to establish a secure, high-performance connectivity environment across the property. The project will create the digital backbone for reliable guest access, stable operational connectivity, and scalable future service integration throughout the hotel.

For the swissnet Group, the award marks a high-value contract win in one of the region's most competitive hospitality markets. It strengthens the Group's market positioning in the UAE and validates Dubai as an execution hub for international hospitality infrastructure projects. From an investor perspective, the contract demonstrates swissnet's ability to convert regional presence into commercially meaningful contract wins and scalable growth in a strategic vertical.

Roger Tabbal, Group Co-CEO International of swissnet Group, said: “Securing a contract of this scale in Dubai validates both our regional execution platform and our ability to deliver critical infrastructure for demanding hospitality environments. Hotels increasingly require resilient, high-performance connectivity as a core operating layer, not just a guest amenity. This award strengthens our position in the region and supports our long-term strategy of expanding through operational credibility, market penetration, and lasting customer partnerships.

Furthermore, we continue to see sustained demand for infrastructure upgrades across hospitality markets in the UAE, with projects progressing consistently despite broader market challenges, reflecting how owners and operators are using quieter operating periods to advance network and digital infrastructure enhancements.”


About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is an international technology group delivering advanced digital infrastructure and connected experience platforms for complex environments, including hospitality, retail, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries within the swissnet Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, cloud-based platforms and Software as a Service. Through intelligent, scalable technologies, the swissnet Group supports organizations in strengthening performance, improving operational efficiency and delivering more connected user experiences. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

 

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag
 

Contact Company
swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, Co-CEO
Roger Tabbal, Co-CEO
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag 
r.tabbal@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505 53

 

 


04.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2320576

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320576  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

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