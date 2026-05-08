swissnet Aktie
WKN DE: A2QN5W / ISIN: CH0451123589
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08.05.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: swissnet Group Signs Framework Agreement for Intelligent Video Solutions in the Smart Environment Sector
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EQS-News: swissnet AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group Signs Framework Agreement for Intelligent Video Solutions in the Smart Environment Sector
Berg, Switzerland – 8 May 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD),
Under the partnership, swissnet will deliver advanced video and security solutions for Smart Environment and Smart Pole projects in an international context, implemented jointly with a globally leading manufacturer of video surveillance systems.
The agreement covers the provision of integrated camera and PTZ systems for modern smart city and video technology projects. In the first expansion phase, approximately 50 intelligent Smart Pole systems equipped with advanced video and analytics technology are planned. The project has already commenced, and the first on-demand rollouts are currently being implemented. A project volume of approximately EUR 0.3MM is expected for the year 2026.
The deployed solutions enable scalable and future-proof video surveillance and analytics capabilities for urban and industrial applications. Beyond conventional security use cases, the focus is particularly on intelligent analytics functions and modern Smart Environment concepts.
"With this framework agreement, we are further expanding our position as a technology partner for intelligent video and Smart Environment solutions. Together, we are creating powerful and future-proof platforms for modern urban applications," says Felix Leuppert, VP Sales at swissnet Group.
About the swissnet Group
The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.
For further information please visit http://www.swissnet.ag
08.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swissnet AG
|Andhauserstrasse 62
|8572 Berg
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|http://www.swissnet.ag/
|ISIN:
|CH0451123589
|WKN:
|A2QN5W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2323496
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2323496 08.05.2026 CET/CEST
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