EQS-News: swissnet Group Signs Framework Agreement for Intelligent Video Solutions in the Smart Environment Sector

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group Signs Framework Agreement for Intelligent Video Solutions in the Smart Environment Sector



08.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





swissnet Group Signs Framework Agreement for Intelligent Video Solutions in the Smart Environment Sector

Berg, Switzerland – 8 May 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD),

a leading provider of ICT solutions and cloud-based network infrastructures, has concluded a framework agreement with a leading German manufacturer of high-quality lighting technology.

Under the partnership, swissnet will deliver advanced video and security solutions for Smart Environment and Smart Pole projects in an international context, implemented jointly with a globally leading manufacturer of video surveillance systems.

The agreement covers the provision of integrated camera and PTZ systems for modern smart city and video technology projects. In the first expansion phase, approximately 50 intelligent Smart Pole systems equipped with advanced video and analytics technology are planned. The project has already commenced, and the first on-demand rollouts are currently being implemented. A project volume of approximately EUR 0.3MM is expected for the year 2026.

The deployed solutions enable scalable and future-proof video surveillance and analytics capabilities for urban and industrial applications. Beyond conventional security use cases, the focus is particularly on intelligent analytics functions and modern Smart Environment concepts.

"With this framework agreement, we are further expanding our position as a technology partner for intelligent video and Smart Environment solutions. Together, we are creating powerful and future-proof platforms for modern urban applications," says Felix Leuppert, VP Sales at swissnet Group.

About the swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.

For further information please visit http://www.swissnet.ag