EQS-News: swissnet Group: Stefan Gübeli Appointed as New Group CEO

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Personnel

swissnet Group: Stefan Gübeli Appointed as New Group CEO



14.09.2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



swissnet Group: Stefan Gübeli Appointed as New Group CEO



Berg, Switzerland – 14 September 2026

swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT, network and innovative technology solutions, is making changes to its leadership structure. Stefan Gübeli will assume the position of Group CEO effective 1 January 2027.

To ensure an orderly and seamless transition, a two-month transition period is planned. During this period, Stefan Gübeli and Jonathan Sauppe will jointly lead the company. Jonathan Sauppe will work closely with Stefan Gübeli to ensure a structured handover of ongoing operational and strategic matters. Jonathan Sauppe will step down from his operational role at swissnet Group effective 1 March 2027.

With the appointment of Stefan Gübeli, swissnet Group is setting the course for the next phase of its development. Together with the existing management team, he will drive the Group’s strategic and operational development, with a particular focus on the further integration of the Group companies and on sustainable, profitable growth.

Stefan Gübeli has more than twenty years of leadership experience in building, transforming and scaling technology companies. Since 2023, he has served as CEO of SCHENK Systeme AG, a provider of cloud-based software and SaaS solutions. Prior to this, from 2013 to 2022, he served as Managing Director of BiCA (Schweiz) AG, Managing Director of BiCA (Austria) GmbH and COO of the BiCA Group, with operational responsibility for the Group’s companies across Europe and the United States. During this period, he transformed the company from a hardware provider into a cloud-based SaaS provider. In parallel, from 2017 to 2022, he founded and led CiRRUSOFT Inc., his own cloud company in Silicon Valley. Throughout his career, he has been involved in several M&A transactions and has served on the boards of several companies.

“I am very much looking forward to this role and would like to thank the Board of Directors for its trust. swissnet Group and its companies have a strong foundation – together with the management team, I intend to bring them closer together and drive their profitable development,” says Stefan Gübeli, designated Group CEO of swissnet Group.

“With Stefan Gübeli, we have found a strong successor to lead the company. The joint transition period will enable us to hand over responsibilities in a structured manner while ensuring the necessary continuity for our employees, customers, partners and shareholders. I look forward to working closely with Stefan over the coming months and to continuing to support the further development of swissnet Group,” says Jonathan Sauppe, Group CEO of swissnet Group.

“The Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Stefan Gübeli, an experienced executive, to swissnet Group. At the same time, we would like to thank Jonathan Sauppe for his significant contribution to building the Group and are pleased that he will remain closely associated with swissnet Group as an advisor and shareholder,” says Urs van Stiphout, Chairman of the Board of Directors of swissnet Group.

The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere appreciation to Jonathan Sauppe for his exceptional commitment and many years of dedication to swissnet Group. During his time in operational management, he played a key role in shaping the development and transformation of the Group, advanced important strategic initiatives and made a significant contribution to building swissnet Group into the organisation it is today. With great personal commitment and entrepreneurial responsibility, he guided the Group through key phases of its development and laid important foundations for its future.

Following his departure from operational management, Jonathan Sauppe will remain closely associated with swissnet Group on a long-term basis. Under a multi-year contractual agreement, he will continue to support the company as an advisor, contributing his experience, network and extensive knowledge of the company. He will also remain a shareholder of swissnet Group. The Board of Directors looks forward to continuing its long-standing collaboration with Jonathan Sauppe in this new role.



About swissnet Group

swissnet Group is an international provider of Managed Network, Security, Wi-Fi, UCC, Video and Digital Experience solutions for enterprises, service providers and public-sector organisations. With innovative technologies, proprietary platforms and many years of industry expertise, swissnet supports its customers in the digitalisation of their IT, communications and network infrastructures. In addition, the Group is increasingly developing specialised AI, computer vision and automation solutions for industrial and critical infrastructure applications.



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swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT, network and innovative technology solutions, is making changes to its leadership structure. Stefan Gübeli will assume the position of Group CEO effective 1 January 2027.To ensure an orderly and seamless transition, a two-month transition period is planned. During this period, Stefan Gübeli and Jonathan Sauppe will jointly lead the company. Jonathan Sauppe will work closely with Stefan Gübeli to ensure a structured handover of ongoing operational and strategic matters. Jonathan Sauppe will step down from his operational role at swissnet Group effective 1 March 2027.With the appointment of Stefan Gübeli, swissnet Group is setting the course for the next phase of its development. Together with the existing management team, he will drive the Group’s strategic and operational development, with a particular focus on the further integration of the Group companies and on sustainable, profitable growth.Stefan Gübeli has more than twenty years of leadership experience in building, transforming and scaling technology companies. Since 2023, he has served as CEO of SCHENK Systeme AG, a provider of cloud-based software and SaaS solutions. Prior to this, from 2013 to 2022, he served as Managing Director of BiCA (Schweiz) AG, Managing Director of BiCA (Austria) GmbH and COO of the BiCA Group, with operational responsibility for the Group’s companies across Europe and the United States. During this period, he transformed the company from a hardware provider into a cloud-based SaaS provider. In parallel, from 2017 to 2022, he founded and led CiRRUSOFT Inc., his own cloud company in Silicon Valley. Throughout his career, he has been involved in several M&A transactions and has served on the boards of several companies.“I am very much looking forward to this role and would like to thank the Board of Directors for its trust. swissnet Group and its companies have a strong foundation – together with the management team, I intend to bring them closer together and drive their profitable development,” says Stefan Gübeli, designated Group CEO of swissnet Group.“With Stefan Gübeli, we have found a strong successor to lead the company. The joint transition period will enable us to hand over responsibilities in a structured manner while ensuring the necessary continuity for our employees, customers, partners and shareholders. I look forward to working closely with Stefan over the coming months and to continuing to support the further development of swissnet Group,” says Jonathan Sauppe, Group CEO of swissnet Group.“The Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Stefan Gübeli, an experienced executive, to swissnet Group. At the same time, we would like to thank Jonathan Sauppe for his significant contribution to building the Group and are pleased that he will remain closely associated with swissnet Group as an advisor and shareholder,” says Urs van Stiphout, Chairman of the Board of Directors of swissnet Group.The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere appreciation to Jonathan Sauppe for his exceptional commitment and many years of dedication to swissnet Group. During his time in operational management, he played a key role in shaping the development and transformation of the Group, advanced important strategic initiatives and made a significant contribution to building swissnet Group into the organisation it is today. With great personal commitment and entrepreneurial responsibility, he guided the Group through key phases of its development and laid important foundations for its future.Following his departure from operational management, Jonathan Sauppe will remain closely associated with swissnet Group on a long-term basis. Under a multi-year contractual agreement, he will continue to support the company as an advisor, contributing his experience, network and extensive knowledge of the company. He will also remain a shareholder of swissnet Group. The Board of Directors looks forward to continuing its long-standing collaboration with Jonathan Sauppe in this new role.swissnet Group is an international provider of Managed Network, Security, Wi-Fi, UCC, Video and Digital Experience solutions for enterprises, service providers and public-sector organisations. With innovative technologies, proprietary platforms and many years of industry expertise, swissnet supports its customers in the digitalisation of their IT, communications and network infrastructures. In addition, the Group is increasingly developing specialised AI, computer vision and automation solutions for industrial and critical infrastructure applications.Swissnet GroupCorporate CommunicationsEmail: press@swissnet-group.com Phone: +41 71 000 00 00

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