EQS-News: swissnet Group strengthens digital infrastructure at See-Spital Horgen with highly redundant data connectivity

EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group strengthens digital infrastructure at See-Spital Horgen with highly redundant data connectivity



18.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





swissnet Group strengthens digital infrastructure at See-Spital Horgen with highly redundant data connectivity

Berg, Switzerland – 18 December 2025 – swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) has been commissioned by See-Spital Horgen to modernize and secure its site connectivity infrastructure. The project has a total volume of CHF 296,000 and includes the deployment of a newly designed, fivefold redundant data connectivity architecture based on multiple network providers and different transmission technologies. The objective is to safeguard all critical communication and IT processes of the hospital through a highly available and resilient infrastructure that meets the specific requirements of a clinical environment.

As part of the project, swissnet is implementing a distributed connectivity architecture that combines multiple network operators, access technologies and physical routes. This approach ensures uninterrupted hospital operations even in the event of network disruptions, provider outages or infrastructural interruptions. The redundantly designed data paths form the foundation for all digital services at the hospital, ranging from medical documentation and internal communication to administrative applications. In addition, swissnet will assume long-term managed services covering monitoring, operation and continuous optimization of the connectivity infrastructure.

“With the See-Spital Horgen project, we are delivering a solution that clearly demonstrates the importance of highly available connectivity in a medical environment,” said Boris Tölzel, Head of Solutions CH at swissnet Group. “The fivefold redundant setup ensures that all critical systems remain stable even under exceptional conditions. We are pleased to support See-Spital Horgen with an infrastructure that significantly enhances resilience, performance and long-term reliability.”

Technical implementation will commence in 2026 and will be carried out in several phases. Following commissioning, the managed services contract will contribute to stable, recurring revenues for swissnet Group.

About the swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.

For further information please visit http://www.swissnet.ag