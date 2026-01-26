EQS-News: swissnet Group to enable fully digitalized guest journey in Hamburg’s landmark Elbtower

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group to enable fully digitalized guest journey in Hamburg’s landmark Elbtower

Berg, Switzerland – 26 January 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of cloud-based network infrastructure and digital hospitality solutions, has been selected as the central technology partner for the Hilton Hamburg Elbtower – the hotel planned as part of one of Germany’s most ambitious smart-city and high-rise projects. Operated by the PRIMESTAR Group, the Hilton Hamburg Elbtower will offer 195 rooms and suites and will mark the first Hilton hotel in the Hanseatic city.

Together with innovation partner at-visions, swissnet Group will drive the technological planning and implementation of PRIMESTAR Group’s fully integrated digital guest journey, bringing together online check-in and check-out, digital room keys, and comprehensive online concierge services – including restaurant recommendations, food-to-go offers, and activity bookings – into a single connected ecosystem. In addition, swissnet Group’s location-based marketing platform will enable GDPR-compliant guest recognition, personalized recommendations, and real-time interactions throughout the building – further enhancing the digital guest journey with contextual guidance, tailored offers, and seamless connectivity across all areas of the Elbtower.

swissnet Group has entered initial discussions with developer Becken to develop a unified, fully digitalized technology concept for the hotel, office, and cultural spaces of the Elbtower. The group’s cloud-based technologies enable high-performance connectivity and intuitive service orchestration that links hotel operations, office use, and the adjacent natural history museum into a smart-city-compliant digital experience.

The appointment of swissnet Group underscores the company’s growing importance in major hospitality and smart infrastructure projects across the DACH region. For the Elbtower, swissnet and at-visions will support the Becken team in designing a seamless technology architecture that ensures secure, efficient, and user-friendly digital services. Together, the partners aim to set a new benchmark for the next generation of digitalized, multi-functionally used smart city properties.

“These ambitious technology initiatives at the Hilton Hamburg Elbtower embody exactly what swissnet stands for – secure, scalable, and future-oriented digital infrastructure,” said Julian Kraft, newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer of swissnet Group. “Together with at-visions and the PRIMESTAR team, we are creating a fully digitalized and integrated guest journey that elevates comfort, efficiency, and user experience across hotel, office, and cultural spaces. We are proud to contribute to one of Germany’s most visionary smart-city projects and to support PRIMESTAR Group in establishing a new standard for digital hospitality excellence.”

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

