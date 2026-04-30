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WKN DE: A2QN5W / ISIN: CH0451123589

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30.04.2026 10:39:14

EQS-News: swissnet Group Wins Contract for Centralization of Baden-Württemberg's IT Infrastructure

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group Wins Contract for Centralization of Baden-Württemberg's IT Infrastructure

30.04.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

swissnet Group Wins Contract for Centralization of Baden-Württemberg's IT Infrastructure

Berg, Switzerland – 30 April 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions and cloud-based network infrastructures, has won a contract by the central IT service provider of the state of Baden-Württemberg for project management related to the IT centralization of the state administration. As part of this project, the IT infrastructure of the state administration will be consolidated from several previously separate locations into a new central site in Stuttgart.

swissnet Group will assume overall project leadership for the IT-side implementation in connection with the new building. The scope of services includes in particular IT relocation project management as well as the coordination of all involved trades and partners throughout the migration.

The project is designed to run for approximately 12 months and encompasses the structured planning, control, and execution of IT integration into the new site infrastructure.

"By taking on the project leadership for such a significant initiative, we are underlining our expertise in managing complex IT transformation and infrastructure projects in the public sector," said Boris Tölzel, VP Professional Services at swissnet Group.

 

About the swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.

 

For further information please visit http://www.swissnet.ag

 

Contact Company
swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, Co-CEO
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

 


30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2319110

 
End of News EQS News Service

2319110  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

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