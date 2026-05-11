swissnet Aktie
WKN DE: A2QN5W / ISIN: CH0451123589
|
11.05.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: swissnet Group wins follow-on Wi-Fi infrastructure project for global hospitality chain in Abu Dhabi
|
EQS-News: swissnet AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group wins follow-on Wi-Fi infrastructure project for global hospitality chain in Abu Dhabi
Berg, Switzerland – 11 May 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, cloud-based network infrastructures, and digital hospitality technologies, has won has secured phase two of a Wi-Fi infrastructure project for a leading hospitality property in Abu Dhabi, with a project volume just under AED 1 million.
The follow-on assignment will expand and optimize the property’s wireless network, enhancing connectivity performance and coverage to support a stable and high-quality digital guest experience. The continuation into a second phase highlights swissnet’s ability to deliver consistent execution and maintain technical standards in complex hospitality environments, while supporting long-term infrastructure development.
In a statement, Roger Tabbal, Group Co-CEO International of swissnet Group said: “Securing a second phase for this project reflects the operational consistency and delivery standards we bring to our customers. In hospitality, connectivity is a fundamental infrastructure layer, and clients increasingly rely on partners who can scale and optimize these environments over time.”
About swissnet Group
The swissnet Group is an international technology group delivering advanced digital infrastructure and connected experience platforms for complex environments, including hospitality, retail, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries within the swissnet Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, cloud-based platforms and Software as a Service. Through intelligent, scalable technologies, the swissnet Group supports organizations in strengthening performance, improving operational efficiency and delivering more connected user experiences. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.
For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag
11.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swissnet AG
|Andhauserstrasse 62
|8572 Berg
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|http://www.swissnet.ag/
|ISIN:
|CH0451123589
|WKN:
|A2QN5W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2324940
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2324940 11.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu swissnet
Analysen zu swissnet
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|swissnet
|3,72
|2,48%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.