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WKN DE: A2QN5W / ISIN: CH0451123589

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11.05.2026 10:00:04

EQS-News: swissnet Group wins follow-on Wi-Fi infrastructure project for global hospitality chain in Abu Dhabi

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group wins follow-on Wi-Fi infrastructure project for global hospitality chain in Abu Dhabi

11.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

swissnet Group wins follow-on Wi-Fi infrastructure project for global hospitality chain in Abu Dhabi

Berg, Switzerland – 11 May 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, cloud-based network infrastructures, and digital hospitality technologies, has won has secured phase two of a Wi-Fi infrastructure project for a leading hospitality property in Abu Dhabi, with a project volume just under AED 1 million.

The follow-on assignment will expand and optimize the property’s wireless network, enhancing connectivity performance and coverage to support a stable and high-quality digital guest experience. The continuation into a second phase highlights swissnet’s ability to deliver consistent execution and maintain technical standards in complex hospitality environments, while supporting long-term infrastructure development.

In a statement, Roger Tabbal, Group Co-CEO International of swissnet Group said: “Securing a second phase for this project reflects the operational consistency and delivery standards we bring to our customers. In hospitality, connectivity is a fundamental infrastructure layer, and clients increasingly rely on partners who can scale and optimize these environments over time.”

 

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is an international technology group delivering advanced digital infrastructure and connected experience platforms for complex environments, including hospitality, retail, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries within the swissnet Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, cloud-based platforms and Software as a Service. Through intelligent, scalable technologies, the swissnet Group supports organizations in strengthening performance, improving operational efficiency and delivering more connected user experiences. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag

Contact Company
swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, Co-CEO
Roger Tabbal, Co-CEO
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag  r.tabbal@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505 53

 


11.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2324940

 
End of News EQS News Service

2324940  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

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