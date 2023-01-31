|
31.01.2023 07:30:05
EQS-News: Symrise AG expands its Executive Board
EQS-News: Symrise AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Symrise expands its Executive Board
Dr. Stephanie Cossmann takes over newly created executive responsibilities for Human Resources and Legal
Dr. Jörn Andreas takes over as President of the Scent & Care segment
New distribution of responsibilities for Executive Board starting February 1, 2023
Symrise AG is expanding its Executive Board and has hired the experienced manager Dr. Stephanie Cossmann to take over the newly created executive responsibilities for the Human Resources and Legal group. At the same time, Dr. Jörn Andreas is taking over the Scent & Care segment, which until now was temporarily led by CEO Dr. Heinz-Jürgen Bertram.
Cossmann (49), who has a doctorate in law, most recently was a member of the Executive Board and Head of HR at Lanxess AG. She was responsible for Group Human Resources, Legal and Compliance as well as the companys Leather business unit.
Until now, Jörn Andreas (42) has led the Cosmetic Ingredients division at Symrise. Before he joined the company, he held a series of leadership positions and carried responsibility for a number of M&A projects and strategic initiatives.
Michael König, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Symrise AG, comments: By expanding the Executive Board, we are sending an important signal for the further growth course of Symrise. We are very excited to have such an experienced manager as Stephanie Cossmann joining us. Her wide-ranging leadership experience and strategic vision will be incredibly valuable for the future development of the Group. And we are just as pleased that we could name Jörn Andreas, an internationally experienced leader from our own ranks, as Head of the Scent & Care segment.
With the appointment of these two new members as of February 1, 2023, the responsibilities of the Executive Board of Symrise AG, which will consist of five members, are as follows:
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, CEO, hands over the chair of the Scent & Care segment, which he has held temporarily for a year and a half, to Jörn Andreas.
Olaf Klinger, CFO, is responsible for the companys global IT in addition to his responsibility for Finance and Investor Relations.
Stephanie Cossmann takes over the newly created responsibilities for Human Resources and Legal.
Jörn Andreas will be responsible for the Scent & Care segment, which is comprised of the divisions Aroma Molecules, Cosmetic Ingredients and Fragrances.
Jean-Yves Parisot will continue in his role as Executive Board member for the Taste, Nutrition and Health segment, with its Food & Beverage and Pet Food divisions as well as the Business Incubation Group.
About Symrise:
Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, food, nutrition and cosmetic ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food.
Its sales of 4.6 billion in the 2022 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented by more than 100 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States and Latin America.
Symrise works with its clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that form an integral part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this process. Symrise always inspiring more
www.symrise.com
31.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5531 90 0
|E-mail:
|ir@symrise.com
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
|WKN:
|SYM999
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1547065
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1547065 31.01.2023 CET/CEST
