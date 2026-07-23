EQS-News: Symrise signs a put option agreement to acquire Floral Concept

EQS-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Symrise signs a put option agreement to acquire Floral Concept



23.07.2026 / 12:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

Holzminden, Germany, July 23, 2026

Symrise signs a put option agreement to acquire Floral Concept Contemplated acquisition accelerates Symrise towards a leading position in Premium Naturals and enhances its offering for Fragrance customers

Creates a distinctive, best-in-class Naturals cluster in Pays de Grasse by bringing together Floral Concept and Maison Lautier within its Fragrance division

Supports Symrise’s ONE Symrise strategy to drive for profitable growth, margin resilience and strong cash generation via active portfolio management

Symrise has signed a put option agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Floral Concept, a French premium natural ingredients house for fragrances, headquartered in Saint-Cezaire-sur-Siagne in the Pays de Grasse region. The contemplated transaction represents a strategic milestone in accelerating Symrise towards a leading position in premium natural fragrance ingredients, an increasingly important source of differentiation in fine perfumery creations.

Demand for natural, traceable and highly differentiated ingredients continues to grow across personal care and perfumery, particularly in Fine Fragrance. Customers increasingly seek specialty extracts and technology-enabled natural ingredients that offer distinctive olfactive profiles, quality and authenticity. Through this transaction, they will benefit from a broader and more differentiated portfolio, enabling greater creative possibilities in premium fragrance compositions. At the same time, and in continuity with the ONE Symrise strategy, this move is well aligned with Symrise’s capital allocation and active portfolio management priorities. The transaction further advances Symrise's portfolio optimization strategy and supports its ambition to deliver durable, profitable growth and strong cash flow.

“With Floral Concept, we contemplate acquiring a high-quality growth platform fully aligned with the ONE Symrise strategic priorities. While Symrise already has a proven track record in high-performing naturals for food applications, especially since the Diana acquisition in 2014, and with our existing Naturals business for fragrances Maison Lautier 1795, we will build on Floral Concept's capabilities and, together with our existing capabilities, establish a best-in-class Naturals platform in Grasse dedicated to fragrances. I am convinced this will support the continued evolution of our portfolio towards more differentiated, resilient and value-creating businesses”, says Michael Friede, President Scent & Care Segment.

Headquartered in Saint-Cézaire-sur-Siagne, in France's Pays de Grasse region, Floral Concept is a recognized premium natural fragrance ingredients house serving leading fragrance houses and has a reputation built on the highest standards of quality and authenticity. Since its founding in 2002, the company has built a strong reputation for sourcing, selecting and transforming natural raw materials into high-value fragrance ingredients, supported by deep producer relationships and an uncompromising commitment to quality.

“We have built Floral Concept around quality, authenticity and long-term relationships with producers and customers. In Symrise, we see a partner that understands Naturals, values the Grasse ecosystem and can support the next phase of Floral Concept’s development through its global reach and fragrance expertise”, adds Frédérique Rémy, General Manager, Floral Concept.

Combining artisanal know-how with advanced transformation capabilities, Floral Concept offers a portfolio of premium natural fragrance ingredients derived from some of perfumery's most valued botanicals, including jasmine, rose, orange blossom, ambrette and blackcurrant. The contemplated acquisition builds on Maison Lautier 1795, Symrise's Naturals house rooted in the heritage of Grasse, by adding complementary expertise in sourcing, selecting and transforming exceptional natural raw materials. Together, Floral Concept and Maison Lautier establish a dedicated Naturals cluster, combining complementary capabilities across responsible sourcing, extraction, transformation and fragrance creation. This combination significantly expands Symrise's premium Naturals capabilities, accelerating its ambition to become a leading player in Premium Naturals while reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, traceability and long-term partnerships across the value chain.

“Together, we have created an opportunity to expand creative and technical possibilities in premium natural ingredients. By combining Floral Concept's sourcing and extraction expertise with Maison Lautier's heritage of innovation, we will create a new benchmark for creativity, quality, and sustainability in perfumery”, explains Ricardo Omori, President Global Fragrance Division at Symrise.

The parties expect to close the contemplated transaction in Q3 2026 (subject to relevant employee information and customary closing conditions) and have agreed to treat the financial details of the investment confidential.

About Floral Concept

Headquartered in Saint-Cézaire-sur-Siagne, part of the Pays de Grasse metropolitan area, Floral Concept develops and supplies premium natural fragrance ingredients for the Fine Fragrance industry. Since its founding in 2002, the company has built a strong reputation for sourcing, selecting and transforming exceptional natural raw materials into high-value fragrance ingredients. Combining long-standing producer relationships, deep market expertise and transformation know-how, Floral Concept is committed to the highest standards of quality, traceability, integrity and authenticity. Its portfolio includes premium natural extracts and fragrance ingredients derived from some of perfumery's most prized botanicals, including jasmine, rose, orange blossom, ambrette and blackcurrant.

About Symrise

Symrise is a global supplier of flavors and fragrances, cosmetic base and active ingredients, and functional ingredients. Its customers include manufacturers of perfume, cosmetics, food and beverages, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and producers of dietary supplements and pet food. With sales of around €4.9 billion in the 2025 financial year, the company is one of the world’s leading providers. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group has more than 100 sites in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Asia, North America, and Latin America. Together with its customers, Symrise develops new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that have become an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked. Symrise – always inspiring more...www.symrise.com

Media contact:

Christina Witter

Phone: +49 55 31 90-2182

E-mail: christina.witter@symrise.com