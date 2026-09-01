Symrise Aktie
WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999
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01.09.2026 07:38:53
EQS-News: Symrise signs agreement to divest its Terpene Ingredients business to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
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EQS-News: Symrise AG
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Press Release
Symrise AG has signed a definitive agreement to sell AmeriTerpenes LLC, its terpene ingredients business, to international private equity investor Mutares SE & Co. KGaA. With this divestment, Symrise sharpens its portfolio and concentrates management attention on core growth platforms under the ONE Symrise strategy. The agreement supports customer continuity and positions AmeriTerpenes to further develop its renewable terpene ingredient portfolio for fragrance, flavor, and industrial applications under focused ownership.
AmeriTerpenes, a leading producer of renewable terpene ingredients, is serving customers across fragrance, flavor and industrial applications from its US-based manufacturing sites in Jacksonville, Florida and Colonels Island, Georgia. Terpene ingredients play a key role in fragrance, flavor, and industrial formulations, where customers seek renewable, consistent, and high-performing ingredient solutions. With the successful operational carve-out completed over the past months, the business has positioned itself well to continue its development under new ownership.
The divestiture enables Symrise to further sharpen its portfolio and increase management focus on its core growth platforms, while supporting the company's long-term ambition to deliver sustainable profitable growth, operational excellence, and disciplined capital allocation under the ONE Symrise strategy.
Dr Jean-Yves Parisot, CEO of Symrise AG, commented: "This transaction gives a good example of how we are actively shaping Symrise for the future with continued portfolio management: AmeriTerpenes is a strong business with excellent people, longstanding customer relationships and differentiated manufacturing capabilities. We are pleased that, with Mutares, we have found an experienced owner that brings a strong operational track record in corporate carve-outs and is well-suited to support AmeriTerpenes into its future. We also look forward to continuing our partnership with AmeriTerpenes and Mutares as its new owner through strategic agreements entered into as part of the transaction."
The acquisition of AmeriTerpenes represents a new platform investment for Mutares' Chemicals & Materials segment and further strengthens the Group's footprint in the strategically important U.S. market.
Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, commented: "With this transaction, we are adding a strong platform to our Chemicals & Materials segment while further strengthening our presence in the U.S. market. As a corporate carve-out, the company offers exactly the type of special situation, for which we have designed our investment approach. This deal marks the promise to deliver our strategy of strong growth in the segment and the U.S. market."
Symrise and Mutares are committed to ensuring a seamless transition, maintaining business continuity, customer service excellence and strong relationships with customers and suppliers. Following closing, Symrise and AmeriTerpenes will continue their long-standing commercial relationship. The agreed supply arrangements secure long-term access to renewable, terpene-based raw materials and create an enduring industrial partnership that supports both companies’ future growth plans.
The signing and closing of the transaction took place simultaneously. Both parties to the transaction have agreed to keep financial details relating to the transaction confidential.
The transaction is expected to result in a non-cash disposal loss amounting to a mid-double-digit million-euro impact, which will reflect in Symrise's annual financial statements 2026.
Symrise was advised by Stifel (Financial Adviser), Alvarez & Marsal (Carve-Out and Vendor Due Diligence Adviser) and Troutman Pepper Locke (Legal Adviser).
About Mutares
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, which acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
About Symrise
Symrise is a global supplier of flavors and fragrances, cosmetic base and active ingredients, and functional ingredients. Its customers include manufacturers of perfume, cosmetics, food and beverages, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and producers of dietary supplements and pet food.
With sales of around €4.9 billion in the 2025 financial year, the company is one of the world’s leading providers. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group has more than 100 sites in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Asia, North America, and Latin America.
Together with its customers, Symrise develops new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that have become an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked. Symrise – always inspiring more...
Media contact:
Christina Witter
Social media:
linkedin.com/company/Symrise youtube.com/agsymrise
01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5531 90 0
|E-mail:
|ir@symrise.com
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
|WKN:
|SYM999
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900D82I6R9601CF26
|EQS News ID:
|2391384
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2391384 01.09.2026 CET/CEST
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