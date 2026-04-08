EQS-News: SYNBIOTIC enters spring 2026 with operational progress, new regulatory momentum, and strong industry event presence

EQS-News: SynBiotic SE / Key word(s): Market Report/Forecast

SYNBIOTIC enters spring 2026 with operational progress, new regulatory momentum, and strong industry event presence



08.04.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SYNBIOTIC enters spring 2026 with operational progress, new regulatory momentum, and strong industry event presence

Düsseldorf, April 8, 2026 – SYNBIOTIC SE continues to consistently advance its strategic development in the medical cannabis and industrial hemp segments. While its portfolio company GOC Nexus has commenced operations following the GMP certification granted in February, recent regulatory and political developments are providing new momentum for the German cannabis and hemp market.

GOC receives BfArM approval and commences operations

GOC NEXUS OPERATIONS GmbH (GOC), based in Gräfelfing (Germany), has reached a key milestone in its corporate development: the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) has granted the company the required GMP certification. This approval officially authorizes GOC to commence its operational activities in the import and processing of medical cannabis.

SYNBIOTIC currently holds a 15.1% stake in GOC, with the option to increase its participation over time. The successful completion of the approval process marks GOC’s transition from the development phase into full operational execution and establishes the regulatory foundation for industrial-scale, quality-assured value creation.

The company focuses on the import and further processing of medical cannabis using a cold plasma-based technology. This process enables pharmaceutical-grade drying in compliance with EU-GMP standards. In addition, the technology is currently being validated to enable future microbiological decontamination. This potential extension would allow GOC to preserve the integrity and therapeutic value of the plant while ensuring optimal pharmaceutical purity and the highest level of product safety. The goal is to contribute to a safe, reproducible, and industrial-scale cannabis supply and to set new standards in the processing of medical cannabis.

EKOCAN – second interim report published

With the publication of the second interim report on the evaluation of the German Cannabis Act (Konsumcannabisgesetz, EKOCAN) in early April, a new scientifically grounded reference point for assessing market developments in Germany is now available. The report’s preliminary findings indicate that legal supply channels have gained significant importance since the reform, and that medical cannabis now plays a central role in the German cannabis supply.

For 2025, the report estimates the total volume of medical cannabis available in Germany - including imports and domestic production capacity - at nearly 200 tons. This development positions Germany as the largest commercial cannabis market in Europe and has contributed to a noticeable reduction in illicit market activity and related offenses.

BIOFACH and German parliament highlight the potential of industrial hemp

At this year’s BIOFACH in Nuremberg, the Group was represented by its subsidiary Hempro International GmbH and used the international leading trade fair for intensive discussions with partners, customers, and stakeholders. The focus was particularly on applications and market opportunities related to hemp protein as well as other plant-based proteins. The numerous positive discussions at the event confirmed the Group’s view that demand for sustainable, plant-based raw materials continues to grow.

Political developments are also gaining momentum. On March 19, 2026, the German Bundestag referred a draft bill on industrial hemp liberalization (21/2116) to the relevant committees for further deliberation. The Committee on Agriculture, Food and Regional Affairs has been designated as the lead committee, with the Committees on Health as well as Legal Affairs and Consumer Protection acting in an advisory capacity.

For SYNBIOTIC, this represents an important signal. From the Group’s perspective, further differentiation of the regulatory framework for industrial hemp is a key lever to strengthen value creation, innovation, and sustainability in this segment. At the same time, these political developments complement the ongoing momentum in the medical cannabis market and underscore the importance of a broadly diversified business model.

Upcoming industry events: Talman House and ICBC Berlin

The Group’s focus will shift to Berlin from 13th to 15th April 2025, where SYNBIOTIC will actively participate in both Talman House and ICBC Berlin. Both events are among the most important meeting points for international investors, decision-makers, and industry participants, providing a central platform for discussions on market structures, regulation, capital markets, and future growth opportunities.

At ICBC Berlin, SYNBIOTIC will be together with its portfolio companies WEECO Pharma GmbH and GOC Nexus. In addition, Daniel Kruse, CEO of SYNBIOTIC SE, will participate in a high-profile panel discussion titled “Surviving and Thriving in Germany’s Cannabis Industry,” where he will join other leading industry representatives to discuss market conditions, competitiveness, and the future outlook for Germany as a cannabis market.



Publisher

SYNBIOTIC SE

Daniel Kruse

Managing Director

Münsterstraße 336

40470 Düsseldorf

Germany

www.synbiotic.com



Media contact

Patrick Hirschauer

SYNBIOTIC Public Relations Manager

Email patrick.hirschauer@synbiotic.com



About SYNBIOTIC

SYNBIOTIC is a listed group of companies in the medical cannabis and industrial hemp sector with a buy-and-build investment strategy focussed on Europe. The Group covers the entire value chain from cultivation to production and retail - from the field to shelf. The subsidiaries' core businesses are research and development, production and the commercialisation of medical cannabis, industrial hemp and CBD products.

SYNBIOTIC is pursuing a clear pan-European strategy of further expanding its business areas in order to cover the relevant growth markets while minimising risks and increasing opportunities for investors through diversification.