04.01.2023 19:05:10
EQS-News: SYNLAB AG: Portuguese competition authority investigating the local laboratory diagnostics market SYNLABs operations in Portugal included in such investigation
EQS-News: SYNLAB AG
/ Key word(s): Legal Matter
SYNLAB (FSE: SYAB), the leader in medical diagnostic services and speciality testing in Europe, has announced today that the Portuguese competition authority Autoridade da Concorrência (AdC) initiated proceedings against several medical diagnostic providers active in Portugal, including SYNLAB.
The AdC has assessed that two Portuguese subsidiaries of SYNLAB have, together with competitors and a local industry association, potentially violated competition law between 2016 and March 2022. SYNLAB AG as the holding of SYNLAB Group has also been brought into the proceedings. SYNLAB takes these allegations very seriously; compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, both on a national and international level, is a top priority for SYNLAB.
SYNLAB is currently reviewing the allegations presented by the AdC carefully and will decide upon next steps after the completion of such review. The estimated outcome of the proceedings, including the risk of a potential penalty being imposed on SYNLAB, cannot be determined before the completion of this review and progress in the proceedings. The allegations raised by the AdC are country-specific and are limited to some operations of two SYNLAB subsidiaries in Portugal.
For more information:
About SYNLAB
04.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 1701183753
|E-mail:
|ir@synlab.com
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL71
|WKN:
|A2TSL7
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1527679
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1527679 04.01.2023 CET/CEST
|03.01.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.22
|SYNLAB Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.22
|SYNLAB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.22
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.11.22
|SYNLAB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
