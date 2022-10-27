|
27.10.2022 09:18:17
EQS-News: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB and Microba reinforce their combined expertise and expand strategic agreement on advanced gut microbiome test myBIOME
|
EQS-News: SYNLAB AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Market Launch
SYNLAB and Microba reinforce their combined expertise and expand strategic agreement on advanced gut microbiome test myBIOME
SYNLAB, the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe, and Microba Life Sciences (Microba), a global leader in the analysis of complex gut microbiomes, have expanded their strategic agreement to broaden geographic and market availability of the microbiome test myBIOME across Europe and Latin America.
Responding to the success on the Spanish and Colombian markets and the growing demand for personalised precision diagnostics, the test will be rolled out for further distribution via healthcare providers as well as direct-to-consumer channels.
Imbalances in the gut microbiome composition, distribution and activity have a direct health impact and are associated with chronic illness including gastrointestinal, inflammatory, metabolic, neurological and cardiovascular conditions says Michael Morris, Head of Genetics at SYNLAB Switzerland. myBIOME is the most complete and accurate metagenomic sequencing test available on the market today, allowing for a comprehensive, highly differentiated and actionable analysis of an individuals gut microbiome.
Through NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing), myBIOME analyses all the genetic material (DNA) in a stool sample, allowing a highly sensitive, high-resolution panel of the microorganisms that make it up.
Applying game-changing metagenomic technology developed by Microba, myBIOME detects all types of microorganisms (bacteria, archaea, fungi, protists), identifies the exact species and characterises new species. Based on the functional potential determined by analysing the microbial genes present, the test report delivers a personalised analysis and nutritional recommendations to improve patient health and quality of life.
SYNLAB is committed to offering medical excellence around the globe and I am excited that now, more customers and patients will benefit from this reliable tool, says Marta Llopis, myBIOME/ Microbiome Specialist at SYNLAB Group. In many cases, myBIOME has pinpointed the origin of a variety of diffuse symptoms by linking them to a microbiome imbalance or for example an excessive presence of non-intestinal species. When found at high levels in the gut, these have been shown to cause disease.
For more information:
About Microba
27.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 1701183753
|E-mail:
|ir@synlab.com
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL71
|WKN:
|A2TSL7
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1473117
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1473117 27.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!