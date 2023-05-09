EQS-News: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB invests in new, cutting-edge laboratory in Munich and further expands its leading position in the region

|
09.05.2023 08:00:16
SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB invests in new, cutting-edge laboratory in Munich and further expands its leading position in the region
SYNLAB AG
SYNLAB invests in new, cutting-edge laboratory in Munich and further expands its leading position in the region
SYNLAB, Europes leading provider of medical diagnostic services and specialty testing, is further expanding its leading position in southern Germany by investing around 20 million euros in a new, state-of-the-art laboratory location at Schwanthaler Straße 115 in the centre of Munich. Besides the modernisation of the laboratory equipment, SYNLAB also expands its laboratory space at the new location. Thereby, SYNLAB is in a strong position to continue its steady growth path in the region and further expand its leading position. The company has continuously upheld smooth laboratory operations during the relocation and officially inaugurated the new facility at Munich's Theresienwiese in March 2023.
Dr. Olaf Wetlitzky, Medical Director of SYNLAB Labor München Zentrum is very pleased:
Our core laboratory now has an area of around 6,000 square metres. Having all divisions, including the administration, on one level will significantly improve both the processes in our daily operations as well as the communication among our approximately 200 employees.
Axel Niedermeyer, Organisational Head of the laboratory, further underlines: With the relocation, we have upgraded our laboratory to the cutting edge of technology. With our efficient instrumentation, we now achieve a degree of digitalisation of over 70%. As a consequence, we can also further optimise the sample flow. Due to the intense competitive situation in Munichs laboratory market, this is a real advantage.
SYNLAB Labor München Zentrum was founded in 1986 and maintains a customer base of over 3,000 medical practices to date. In addition, numerous pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies as well as several private and university clinics benefit from the services of SYNLABs experts. The laboratorys portfolio includes several thousand different tests. 80% of the analyses carried out are completed on the same day.
