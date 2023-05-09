EQS-News: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB invests in new, cutting-edge laboratory in Munich and further expands its leading position in the region

EQS-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SYNLAB Holding Deutschland GmbH Gubener Straße 39 86156 Augsburg Germany Press Release SYNLAB invests in new, cutting-edge laboratory in Munich and further expands its leading position in the region SYNLAB moves to new city centre location at Schwanthalerhöhe in Munich, increases laboratory space to 6,000 square metres and modernises the laboratory equipment

The move and modernisation will enable SYNLAB to continue its steady growth and fully tap its potential in the region

With the investment of around 20 million euros, SYNLAB optimises the processing speed in numerous workflows, increasing digitalisation levels and significantly simplifying communication between the 200 employees at the site SYNLAB, Europes leading provider of medical diagnostic services and specialty testing, is further expanding its leading position in southern Germany by investing around 20 million euros in a new, state-of-the-art laboratory location at Schwanthaler Straße 115 in the centre of Munich. Besides the modernisation of the laboratory equipment, SYNLAB also expands its laboratory space at the new location. Thereby, SYNLAB is in a strong position to continue its steady growth path in the region and further expand its leading position. The company has continuously upheld smooth laboratory operations during the relocation and officially inaugurated the new facility at Munich's Theresienwiese in March 2023. Dr. Olaf Wetlitzky, Medical Director of SYNLAB Labor München Zentrum is very pleased: Our core laboratory now has an area of around 6,000 square metres. Having all divisions, including the administration, on one level will significantly improve both the processes in our daily operations as well as the communication among our approximately 200 employees. Axel Niedermeyer, Organisational Head of the laboratory, further underlines: With the relocation, we have upgraded our laboratory to the cutting edge of technology. With our efficient instrumentation, we now achieve a degree of digitalisation of over 70%. As a consequence, we can also further optimise the sample flow. Due to the intense competitive situation in Munichs laboratory market, this is a real advantage. SYNLAB Labor München Zentrum was founded in 1986 and maintains a customer base of over 3,000 medical practices to date. In addition, numerous pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies as well as several private and university clinics benefit from the services of SYNLABs experts. The laboratorys portfolio includes several thousand different tests. 80% of the analyses carried out are completed on the same day. For more information: Christian Ries,

christian.ries@synlab.com About SYNLAB SYNLAB Group ( FSE: SYAB , ISIN: DE000A2TSL71) is the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe. The Group offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics to patients, practising doctors, hospitals and clinics, governments and corporates.

SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets, regularly reinforcing the strength of its network through a proven acquisition strategy. More than 28,000 employees, including over 2,000 medical experts, contribute every day to the Groups worldwide success.

SYNLAB performed around 600 million laboratory tests and achieved revenues of 3.25 billion in 2022.

In Germany, SYNLAB employs over 5,000 people at more than 40 laboratory locations.

