EQS-News: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB plays key role in the largest ever multinational study on cholesterol

Munich, 17 July 2023
SYNLAB plays key role in the largest ever multinational study on cholesterol
SYNLAB (FSE: SYAB), the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe, provided significant support for the largest ever multi-national study on circulating cholesterol concentrations. The study provides important insight into factors impacting cardiovascular health globally. Based on nearly half a billion test results, the research was carried out by the Global Diagnostic Network (GDN), a strategic working group of diagnostic laboratories initiated by US-based Quest Diagnostics SYNLAB is a founding member, representing the network in Europe.
The analysis, published in the European Heart Journal, finds that research subjects in seven of the 17 countries studied had suboptimal total cholesterol levels compared to the World Health Organisation (WHO) target. It posits that geographical location and sex as well as cultural and genetic differences influence cholesterol levels. The research, moreover, includes medically recognised laboratory markers of cardiovascular disease risk, including levels of total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) and triglycerides.
Despite the recognition of the clinical value of lipid tests by the WHO and many individual countries, little research on lipid levels has been attempted on a global scale. This, however, is now possible thanks to the overarching scope provided by the GDN.
This is an impressive example of how data provided by clinical laboratories can create important contributions to our understanding of cultural, socioeconomic and genetic factors affecting cardiovascular health globally, while supporting prevention strategies in future, commented Univ. Prof. Dr Winfried März, Director of SYNLAB Academy in Germany.
Although additional research needs to be carried out on this topic in order to draw more comprehensive conclusions, the study has laid the groundwork for future advances in the field of cardiovascular medicine. At SYNLAB, we are using this analysis as a building block to drive medical progress in this field. It will serve to add value to individuals and societies by strengthening early detection and preventative measures for cardiovascular disease, said Dr Santiago Valor, Chief Medical Officer at SYNLAB.
Among the key findings:
The members of the GDN that participated in the study include Healius (Australia), DASA (Brazil), Life Labs (Canada), Strand Life Sciences (India), LSI Medience (Japan), GC Labs (Republic of Korea), Al Borg Diagnostics (Saudi Arabia), SYNLAB (Austria, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom) and Quest Diagnostics (United States). Data was de-identified and aggregated by participating laboratories prior to analysis.
About the GDN
The Global Diagnostics Network (GDN) is a strategic working group of diagnostic laboratories, each committed to unleashing and sharing local innovation to increase global access to diagnostic science and services ultimately generating diagnostic insights and enhancing global healthcare. Founded and organised by Quest Diagnostics, the GDNs members are some of the worlds leading diagnostics companies across the globe. Collectively, this community of 12 healthcare companies has a presence in countries with two-thirds of the worlds population, and over 90% of the global pharmaceutical market. www.GlobalDiagnosticsNetwork.com
About SYNLAB
