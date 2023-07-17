EQS-News: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB plays key role in the largest ever multinational study on cholesterol

EQS-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Study results

SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB plays key role in the largest ever multinational study on cholesterol



17.07.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, 17 July 2023 SYNLAB plays key role in the largest ever multinational study on cholesterol SYNLAB participates in largest ever multi-national study to determine variations in lipid profiles to improve understanding of cardiovascular risk in different countries

Significant differences in total cholesterol levels across 17 countries provide opportunities for tailored prevention

Worldwide reach of Global Diagnostic Network (GDN) enables previously unattainable research to be carried out SYNLAB (FSE: SYAB), the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe, provided significant support for the largest ever multi-national study on circulating cholesterol concentrations. The study provides important insight into factors impacting cardiovascular health globally. Based on nearly half a billion test results, the research was carried out by the Global Diagnostic Network (GDN), a strategic working group of diagnostic laboratories initiated by US-based Quest Diagnostics SYNLAB is a founding member, representing the network in Europe. The analysis, published in the European Heart Journal, finds that research subjects in seven of the 17 countries studied had suboptimal total cholesterol levels compared to the World Health Organisation (WHO) target. It posits that geographical location and sex as well as cultural and genetic differences influence cholesterol levels. The research, moreover, includes medically recognised laboratory markers of cardiovascular disease risk, including levels of total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) and triglycerides. Despite the recognition of the clinical value of lipid tests by the WHO and many individual countries, little research on lipid levels has been attempted on a global scale. This, however, is now possible thanks to the overarching scope provided by the GDN. This is an impressive example of how data provided by clinical laboratories can create important contributions to our understanding of cultural, socioeconomic and genetic factors affecting cardiovascular health globally, while supporting prevention strategies in future, commented Univ. Prof. Dr Winfried März, Director of SYNLAB Academy in Germany. Although additional research needs to be carried out on this topic in order to draw more comprehensive conclusions, the study has laid the groundwork for future advances in the field of cardiovascular medicine. At SYNLAB, we are using this analysis as a building block to drive medical progress in this field. It will serve to add value to individuals and societies by strengthening early detection and preventative measures for cardiovascular disease, said Dr Santiago Valor, Chief Medical Officer at SYNLAB. Among the key findings: Highest total cholesterol levels in two European countries: Seven countries evaluated had mean total cholesterol levels exceeding the WHO-defined risk threshold of 5.00 mmol/L (193 mg/dL): Japan, Australia, North Macedonia, Switzerland, Germany, Slovakia, and Austria. Of these, the highest mean total cholesterol levels were in Austria (5.40 mmol/L, 208.8 mg/dL) and Germany (5.35 mmol/L, 206.9 mg/dL).

Countries with lowest cholesterol levels spanned the Americas, Middle East and Asia: The countries with the lowest mean total cholesterol levels were the Republic of Korea (4.58 mmol/L, 177.1 mg/dL), Turkey (4.74 mmol/L, 183.3 mg/dL), and the United States (4.75 mmol/L, 183.6 mg/dL).

The Americas region showed strikingly similar patterns, with age group-based patterns of total cholesterol in females and males were remarkably similar among three countries of the Americas (Brazil, Canada, and the United States)

Differences by sex held steady in most countries, with total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels peaking in males between ages 40-49 years, roughly a decade earlier than females peak at ages 50-59 years. Yet, a higher proportion of females than males had rates of LDL cholesterol levels at or above 4.91 mmol/L, a level the WHO considers highly elevated, in all but four countries (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Spain and UAE). In every country except India, total cholesterol levels among females were highest in the 50-59-year age group.

North Macedonia had the highest proportions of LDL cholesterol results greater than 4.91 mmol/L (>190 mg/dL) for both females (9.9%) and males (8.7%). The members of the GDN that participated in the study include Healius (Australia), DASA (Brazil), Life Labs (Canada), Strand Life Sciences (India), LSI Medience (Japan), GC Labs (Republic of Korea), Al Borg Diagnostics (Saudi Arabia), SYNLAB (Austria, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom) and Quest Diagnostics (United States). Data was de-identified and aggregated by participating laboratories prior to analysis. Ends For more information: SYNLAB (media contact)

David Rollik, FTI Consulting +49 (0) 30288744250

david.rollik@fticonsulting.com SYNLAB (investor contact)

Dr Anna Niedl +49 (0) 160 9176 0464

ir@synlab.com About the GDN The Global Diagnostics Network (GDN) is a strategic working group of diagnostic laboratories, each committed to unleashing and sharing local innovation to increase global access to diagnostic science and services ultimately generating diagnostic insights and enhancing global healthcare. Founded and organised by Quest Diagnostics, the GDNs members are some of the worlds leading diagnostics companies across the globe. Collectively, this community of 12 healthcare companies has a presence in countries with two-thirds of the worlds population, and over 90% of the global pharmaceutical market. www.GlobalDiagnosticsNetwork.com About SYNLAB SYNLAB Group is the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe. The Group offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics to patients, practising doctors, hospitals and clinics, governments and corporates.

Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for routine and specialty diagnostics in human medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.

SYNLAB operates in 35 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets, regularly reinforcing the strength of its network through a proven acquisition strategy. More than 28,000 employees, including over 2,000 medical experts, contribute every day to the Groups worldwide success.

SYNLAB performed around 600 million laboratory tests and achieved revenues of 3.25 billion in 2022.

Ticker symbol: SYAB; ISIN: DE000A2TSL71

More information can be found on www.synlab.com

*** SYNLAB forward looking statements This document does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction. Statements made in this document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes", "expects, expected, "may", "will", "would", "should", "seeks", "pro forma", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates", estimated, or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and SYNLAB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of full-year results.

17.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

