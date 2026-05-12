TAG Immobilien Aktie
WKN: 830350 / ISIN: DE0008303504
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12.05.2026 06:55:03
EQS-News: TAG Immobilien AG successfully starts into 2026; strong operational performance continues
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EQS-News: TAG Immobilien AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
PRESS RELEASE
TAG Immobilien AG successfully starts into 2026; strong operational performance continues
Hamburg, 12 May 2026
Overview of the rental business – rental growth in Germany and Poland drives significant increase in FFO I in the first quarter of 2026
The first three months of the 2026 financial year marked a very successful start. FFO I, which comprises the German and Polish rental business, rose to EUR 49.3m in the first quarter of 2026 and was thus significantly higher than in Q1 2025 (EUR 44.9m; +10%). Adjusted EBITDA from the rental business increased to EUR 64.3m in the first quarter of 2026 after EUR 62.8m in the same quarter of the previous year.
A key driver of this development was the good like-for-like rental growth in both of TAG’s markets. In Germany, total rental growth of 3.3% p.a. was achieved, while like-for-like rental growth in Poland was 3.2% p.a. As in the first quarter of previous years, the vacancy rate in the residential units in the German rental business increased slightly from 3.2% at the beginning of the year to 3.6% as at 31 March 2026. In Poland, the vacancy rate for apartments that have been on the market for more than one year was 2.0%, compared to 1.3% at the end of the previous year.
Overview of the sales business – net income from sales in Poland above prior-year level
In the first quarter of 2026, the positive development also continued in the Polish sales business. With 658 apartments sold, the number of units sold was above the level of the prior-year quarter (Q1 2025: 592 apartments). Net income from sales in Poland amounted to EUR 12.7m and was thus significantly above the prior-year figure of EUR 5.0m. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA from the sales business in Poland increased to EUR 16.0m after EUR 5.9m in Q1 2025.
FFO II, which in addition to FFO I also includes net income from sales in Poland, amounted to EUR 61.8m in the first quarter of 2026 after EUR 50.1m in Q1 2025 (+23%).
Claudia Hoyer, COO and Co-CEO of TAG, commented as follows: “We can look back on an extremely successful start to the year in our business in Germany and Poland. With the completion of the acquisition of c. 5,300 rental units in Poland, which is still expected for the second quarter of 2026 and was signed as early as August 2025, we will reach another important milestone in the expansion of our Polish rental business. On this basis, we intend to consistently pursue our value-creating growth in Poland and Germany.”
EPRA NTA per share up 7% year-on-year; financing metrics remain strong
At the end of the first quarter of 2026, EPRA NTA per share amounted to EUR 21.08, slightly above the figure of EUR 20.98 at year-end 2025 and 7% higher than in the prior-year quarter Q1 2025 (EUR 19.75).
At 41.0% as at 31 March 2026, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio remained unchanged at the low level of year-end 2025. Including the completion of the acquisition of the Polish rental portfolio, this results in a pro forma LTV of around 45.3% and thus a figure in line with the LTV target level of c. 45%. Other financing metrics, such as the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the ratio of net financial debt to adjusted EBITDA, also remain at a strong level of 6.5x and 8.6x respectively.
Martin Thiel, CFO and Co-CEO of TAG, explains: “Our balance sheet remains very strong in the first quarter of 2026. With an LTV that, including the portfolio acquisition in Poland, is already in line with the target level and a comfortable liquidity position, we have sufficient financial headroom to drive our growth. Against the backdrop of stable gross yields and good rental growth, the next regular portfolio valuation as at 30 June 2026 should again result in a value increase roughly in line with the last two half-year valuations, which also supports our growth prospects.”
Guidance for the 2026 financial year and dividend for the 2025 financial year
All previously published guidance for the 2026 financial year is confirmed and remains unchanged as follows:
As previously announced, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the next Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026 a dividend payment of EUR 0.40 per share for the 2025 financial year. This is based on a payout ratio of 40% of FFO I. As in the previous year, shareholders are again to be given the choice between a cash distribution (cash dividend) and new TAG shares (scrip dividend).
Further details on the first quarter of 2026 can be found in the interim statement and in a presentation published today at https://www.tag-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements/quarterly-reports.
Key financials at a glance
Press enquiries
TAG Immobilien AG
Dominique Mann
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Phone +49 (0) 40 380 32 305
12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 380 32 0
|Fax:
|040 380 32 388
|E-mail:
|ir@tag-ag.com
|Internet:
|https://www.tag-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008303504
|WKN:
|830350
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2325332
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2325332 12.05.2026 CET/CEST
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