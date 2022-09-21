EQS-News: TAKKT AG: Lars Bolscho appointed as new CFO

EQS-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

TAKKT AG: Lars Bolscho appointed as new CFO



21.09.2022 / 08:16 CET/CEST

Lars Bolscho appointed as new CFO



Stuttgart, Germany, September 21, 2022. The Supervisory Board of TAKKT AG has appointed Lars Bolscho, currently responsible for the commercial management of the Group's Industrial & Packaging division, as the company's new CFO. He will take over the position on January 01, 2023, succeeding Claude Tomaszewski, who will leave the Management Board at his own request at the end of the year.



Lars Bolscho joined the TAKKT Group in 2009. After holding management positions in Corporate Development and Controlling at TAKKT AG, he was appointed as Managing Director for Finance of KAISER+KRAFT, by far the Group's strongest business unit in terms of sales and earnings, in 2018. Since the beginning of 2022, he has been responsible for the commercial management of the Industrial & Packaging division, which contributes more than half of the Group's sales. In both functions, he has played a key role in shaping the ongoing transformation and integration of the division, thus laying the foundation for even stronger sales and earnings growth in the future.



"I am very pleased that with Lars Bolscho we have gained a very successful executive with deep ties to the company to head the finance department. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I wish him all the best and every success in his new role," said Thomas Schmidt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TAKKT. TAKKT CEO Maria Zesch welcomes the Supervisory Board's decision for an internal succession. "The appointment of Lars Bolscho is clear proof of how well we are positioned in terms of personnel. I am very much looking forward to the future cooperation and am sure that Lars will build on his previous successes in the new position."



TAKKT CFO Claude Tomaszewski had previously announced his intention not to renew his current contract in order to initiate a change in management to support the company's extensive transformation process. Now that the succession has been arranged, he asked for his contract to be terminated at the end of December. The Supervisory Board has accepted this request.



"I would like to thank Claude Tomaszewski for his very strong commitment over the last twelve months. He made my start in the new role as CEO very easy with his support and had a significant influence on the development of our new strategy," said Maria Zesch. Thomas Schmidt also thanked Claude Tomaszewski for his long-standing contribution and excellent cooperation: "Claude Tomaszewski has played a key role in successfully shaping the company's strategic and financial development during his 11 years at TAKKT. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to express our great thanks and appreciation to him. He has been instrumental in developing the current structure of the Group with major activities in Europe and the USA and has helped to drive the transformation of the company from a catalog mail order company to a successful e-commerce provider. We wish Claude Tomaszewski all the very best for his future and hope that he will remain associated with the company."



About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 25 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 600,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers.



