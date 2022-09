EQS-News: TAKKT AG: Major shareholder Haniel increases shareholding

EQS-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TAKKT AG: Major shareholder Haniel increases shareholding



22.09.2022 / 14:11 CET/CEST

Stuttgart, Germany, September 22, 2022. Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, as the majority shareholder of TAKKT AG, informed the Management Board of TAKKT AG yesterday that its share in the company as of June 30, 2022 amounted to 64.55 percent. At the end of 2021, the share was 59.45 percent.



"We are very pleased about the continued confidence of our majority shareholder in the successful transformation of our Group. The increase in shareholding is a positive signal for our new integrated set-up, which will enable us to achieve higher growth and more scalable structures in the future," CEO Maria Zesch commented on the news.

About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 25 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 600,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers.



Contacts:

Michael Loch phone +49 711 3465-8222

Simon Pfizenmayer phone +49 711 3465-8277

Email: investor@takkt.de





