EQS-News: TAKKT AG: Shareholders’ Meeting confirms course toward stabilization and implementation of strategy

EQS-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

TAKKT AG: Shareholders’ Meeting confirms course toward stabilization and implementation of strategy



20.05.2026 / 15:22 CET/CEST

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TAKKT AG: Shareholders’ Meeting confirms course toward stabilization and implementation of strategy

Stuttgart, Germany, May 20, 2026. TAKKT AG held the Shareholders’ Meeting today in a virtual format. Shareholders endorsed the resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board and approved all items on the agenda. These included, among other things, the renewal of capital measures and resolutions regarding compensation.

In his speech, CEO Andreas Weishaar candidly outlined the company’s business performance in 2025 and the current challenges. At the same time, he emphasized TAKKT’s stable financial foundation as well as the progress made in implementing the TAKKT Forward strategy. “2025 was not an easy year for TAKKT. At the same time, we addressed the right issues and created the conditions to structurally improve our business and put it back on a growth trajectory,” said Weishaar.

The focus of his remarks was on the further development of the organization and market development, as well as the implementation of measures to increase efficiency and improve cost structures. In addition, the stronger focus on the core business in the Industrial & Packaging segment was highlighted. Despite a market environment that remains challenging, the Management Board expressed confidence that it would achieve further stabilization over the course of the year and lay the foundation for a return to profitable growth.

At the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hubertus Mühlhäuser, announced that he would step down from his position before the next Shareholders’ Meeting for personal reasons. He will actively support the search for his successor and continue to carry out his responsibilities until the handover.

About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and Foodservices divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 400,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Contact

Benjamin Bühler

phone +49 711 3465-8223

Email: investor@takkt.de