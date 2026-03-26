TAKKT Aktie
WKN: 744600 / ISIN: DE0007446007
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26.03.2026 08:00:03
EQS-News: TAKKT AG: Significant underlying progress in a weak market environment
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EQS-News: TAKKT AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
Significant underlying progress in a weak market environment
Stuttgart, Germany, March 26, 2026. TAKKT looks back on 2025, a year marked by persistently weak industrial demand in Europe and a volatile market environment in the US. Despite these challenges, the Group made significant structural progress and advanced the implementation of the TAKKT Forward strategy. CEO Andreas Weishaar emphasizes: “We have consistently focused on meeting our customers’ needs and implemented measures for additional growth. With the introduction of the new operating model, the establishment of the TAKKT Competence Center, and progress in automation and IT, we have also created key prerequisites for greater efficiency and scalability.”
The 2025 Annual Report is now available at www.takkt.de/en.
Analysts‘ conference: March 26, 2026 at 2pm (CET)
To participate in the virtual analysts’ conference, please register in advance at the following link: Registration
Financial calendar
Key figures for the 2025 financial year of TAKKT Group
About TAKKT AG
TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and Foodservices divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 400,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
Contact
phone +49 711 3465-8223
26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007446007
|WKN:
|744600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2298088
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2298088 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
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