EQS-News: TAKKT AG: Significant underlying progress in a weak market environment

EQS-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

TAKKT AG: Significant underlying progress in a weak market environment



26.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Significant underlying progress in a weak market environment

Confirmation of preliminary figures for 2025 with sales of EUR 964.3 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.8 percent

Significant strategic improvements in efficiency and the operating model

Economic conditions affect the timeline for achieving medium-term targets

TAKKT sets focus on customer orientation and a return to growth in 2026

Stuttgart, Germany, March 26, 2026. TAKKT looks back on 2025, a year marked by persistently weak industrial demand in Europe and a volatile market environment in the US. Despite these challenges, the Group made significant structural progress and advanced the implementation of the TAKKT Forward strategy. CEO Andreas Weishaar emphasizes: “We have consistently focused on meeting our customers’ needs and implemented measures for additional growth. With the introduction of the new operating model, the establishment of the TAKKT Competence Center, and progress in automation and IT, we have also created key prerequisites for greater efficiency and scalability.”



In 2026, the Group will continue to implement its strategy by pursuing growth initiatives and performance measures. TAKKT remains committed to its medium-term financial targets. The ongoing high level of economic uncertainty extends the timeline for achieving these medium-term targets by one to two years. The ambition includes organic growth above the market average and a cash conversion rate of 50 to 60 percent. TAKKT confirms the profitability target in the medium term of an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10 percent, while taking greater account of economic cycles in the current, still volatile environment. During recessions with only slightly positive or negative sales growth, the company aims for a profitability of around 8 percent in the medium term; in a strong economic environment with significant positive growth, TAKKT plans to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to levels above 10 percent.



For the 2026 fiscal year, TAKKT continues to anticipate a volatile market environment and is working to enhance its growth potential through greater access to medium-sized and large corporate customers, clearly defined product assortments and expanded service offerings. Overall, the Group expects organic sales growth in the range between minus 7 and plus 3 percent. The discontinuation of the bid contract business in the Foodservices division is expected to impact organic growth by just over one percentage point. “In recent days and weeks, economic risks stemming from the Iran conflict have risen significantly. However, it is not yet possible to reliably assess the extent to which this will affect our customers’ demand and the costs of products and freight. Our forecast is based on the assumption that the economic impact of the conflict will remain temporary and limited,” said Weishaar.



TAKKT will continue to improve its cost structures. This includes further streamlining of organizational structures and processes, increased automation, and the outsourcing of transactional and standardized activities. The adjustments required for this will result in one-off expenses, which are projected to come in slightly below the prior year’s level of EUR 16.5 million. Adjusted for these effects, TAKKT expects the EBITDA margin in the range between 2.0 and 5.0 percent. Free cash flow is projected to be positive again, primarily influenced by earnings performance.



As expected, performance in the first few months of the new year remained subdued and was characterized by a continuously challenging environment. “We are currently seeing a continued stabilization in the European Industrial & Packaging business and in the Office Furniture & Displays division. However, the ongoing weakness in Foodservices has a noticeable negative impact on the Group’s performance. Sales, profitability, and free cash flow are expected to be below the prior-year level in the first quarter,” said CFO Timo Krutoff. Over the remainder of the year, the Group expects a gradual improvement in sales growth, profitability, and free cash flow.

The 2025 Annual Report is now available at www.takkt.de/en.

Analysts‘ conference: March 26, 2026 at 2pm (CET)

To participate in the virtual analysts’ conference, please register in advance at the following link: Registration

Financial calendar

TAKKT will publish the results for the first three months of 2026 on April 30.

Key figures for the 2025 financial year of TAKKT Group

(in EUR million)

2024 2025 in % TAKKT Group sales 1,052.9 964.3 -8.4 Organic growth -6.6 Industrial & Packaging 589.5 561.1 -4.8 Organic growth -5.1 Office Furniture & Displays 233.9 197.2 -15.7 Organic growth -10.4 Foodservices 229.5 206.1 -10.2 Organic growth -6.6 Gross profit margin (%) 39.3 38.2 EBITDA 55.7 19.8 -64.4 EBITDA margin (%) 5.3 2.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 6.9 3.8 EBIT -40.5 -138.9 < -100 EBIT margin (%) -3.8 -14.4 Earnings per share in EUR -0.64 -1.88 < -100 Free cash flow 68.1 10.3 -84.9 Total equity 542.6 362.3 -33.2 In % of total assets 58.8 50.6 Net financial liabilities 114.0 131.5 15.4 Employees (full-time equivalent) as of year end 2,154 1,982 -8.0

About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and Foodservices divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 400,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Contact

Benjamin Bühler

phone +49 711 3465-8223

Email: investor@takkt.de