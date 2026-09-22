EQS-News: TAKKT AG: Stépan Breedveld to Take Over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

TAKKT AG: Stépan Breedveld to Take Over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board



22.09.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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TAKKT AG: Stépan Breedveld to Take Over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Stuttgart, Germany, September 22, 2026. TAKKT AG announces a change in the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board: The current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hubertus Mühlhäuser, is stepping down from the board. Mr. Mühlhäuser had already announced at this year’s Shareholders’ Meeting that he would step down from his position prior to the next Shareholders’ Meeting for personal reasons. He remained in office until a decision was made regarding his succession and ensured a smooth transition.



The Management Board of TAKKT AG intends to apply to the competent court for the appointment of Mr. Stépan Breedveld as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Breedveld has many years of international leadership experience in B2B distribution companies and brings extensive experience in the further development of companies during phases of transformation and growth. As the former CEO of ERIKS N.V., an international B2B distribution company, and through his current positions on supervisory and advisory boards, he possesses in-depth market and industry experience to support TAKKT’s strategic and operational development in the coming years.



The Supervisory Board and majority shareholder Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH support the proposal. The court appointment is intended to remain effective until the conclusion of the 2027 Shareholders’ Meeting. For the period thereafter, Mr. Breedveld will stand for election at the 2027 Shareholders’ Meeting. Following his court appointment, Mr. Breedveld is to be elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Until that election, the duties of the Chairman will be performed by Stefan Räbsamen, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



TAKKT CEO Andreas Weishaar: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to Hubertus Mühlhäuser for his trust, collaboration and his valuable contributions as Chairman of our Supervisory Board. He closely guided the development of our TAKKT Forward strategy, actively helped shape it, supported its implementation, and provided important impetus for the further development of our company. With Stépan Breedveld, we are gaining an experienced leader with comprehensive expertise in international B2B markets and transformation processes. His experience in advancing omnichannel B2B companies will be invaluable for the next phase of our company. Together, we will continue executing TAKKT Forward and drive the next steps in Focus, Growth, and Performance.”



Stépan Breedveld commented: “TAKKT has a strong foundation and, with the Forward strategy, has set a clear course for the company’s future development. The progress made in recent years provides a solid foundation for further development. My experience in international B2B markets has shown me that sustainable success stems from a clear strategic direction, operational excellence, and consistent execution. I look forward to supporting the Management Board and Supervisory Board in successfully continuing the transformation, further focusing the portfolio and enhancing TAKKT's profitable growth.”

About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and Foodservices divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 400,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Contact

Benjamin Bühler

phone +49 711 3465-8223

Email: investor@takkt.de