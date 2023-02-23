|
23.02.2023 07:00:37
EQS-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT achieves financial and strategic targets for 2022 and proposes special dividend
|
EQS-News: TAKKT AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
TAKKT achieves financial and strategic targets for 2022 and proposes special dividend
Stuttgart, Germany, February 23, 2023. We achieved our financial targets in 2022 and even exceeded them in some cases. And this despite the challenging environment. I am very proud of our team performance in this exceptional year," says CEO Maria Zesch. For the full year 2022, organic growth came to 7.5 percent and thus within the targeted high single-digit percentage range. Sales reported in euros benefited from positive currency effects and increased by 13.5 percent to EUR 1,336.8 (1,178.0) million. Thanks to the consistent passing on of higher prices for products and shipping, the Group achieved a gross profit margin of 39.3 (40.2) percent, thereby remaining close to the target value of 40 percent despite high inflation. Approximately half of the decline compared to the previous year is attributable to structural effects resulting from the higher share of US business. TAKKT was able to offset the slight decrease in the gross profit margin through more efficient marketing and a lower personnel cost ratio. EBITDA rose more strongly than sales, with an increase of 17.3 percent to EUR 132.1 (112.6) million. This is above the forecast corridor of EUR 120 to 130 million. As a result of the good earnings and systematic sale of inventories, which had risen considerably in the middle of the year, the Group was able to significantly increase the free TAKKT cash flow. It rose by 35.8 percent to EUR 70.4 (51.9) million.
Please register in advance to participate in the Earnings Call. You can find the registration link at: www.takkt.de/event
TAKKT will publish the final figures for the 2022 fiscal year and a detailed outlook together with the annual report on March 28.
(in EUR million)
TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 25 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 600,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers.
Michael Loch phone +49 711 3465-8222
23.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007446007
|WKN:
|744600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1566413
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1566413 23.02.2023 CET/CEST
