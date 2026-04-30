EQS-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT starts the year in line with expectations

EQS-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

TAKKT AG: TAKKT starts the year in line with expectations



30.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TAKKT starts the year in line with expectations

Organic sales growth in the first quarter at minus 6.7 percent; adjusted for the discontinuation of the FS bid contract business, sales development showed slight stabilization

Adjusted EBITDA margin impacted by declining sales development at 2.4 (4.9) percent

Noticeable impact of currency effects on sales

Stuttgart, Germany, April 30, 2026. In the first quarter of the new year, TAKKT generated sales of EUR 225.7 (251.5) million. The 10.3 percent year-over-year decline was attributable to currency effects from the weaker US Dollar for just over one-third of the decrease. Organic sales development was minus 6.7 percent, remaining at the same level as the previous year. Adjusted for the discontinuation of the bid contract business in the Foodservices (FS) division, which weighed on the organic growth rate by 1.3 percentage points, the development stabilized slightly. “Given the very high level of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, many of our customers remain cautious and are holding back on major project investments,” says CEO Andreas Weishaar. The performance of the European core business in the Industrial & Packaging (I&P) division, with an organic decline of 5.8 percent, was very similar to the previous year. In the US, the performance of the Office Furniture & Displays (OF&D) division improved noticeably. The National Business Furniture brand significantly increased its sales to commercial customers compared to the previous year, thereby offsetting lower demand from government customers and a slight slowdown in the displays business. The division’s organic growth rate was only slightly negative at minus 2.1 percent. Performance in the FS division remained challenging, with a currency-adjusted decline of 13.9 percent, and was characterized by low order volumes through the call center in addition to the discontinuation of the bid contract business.

The gross profit margin stood at 39.5 (39.8) percent in the first quarter. While I&P and OF&D were able to maintain or slightly improve their margins, the slight decline at the Group level was influenced by a lower margin in the FS division. Thanks to the measures implemented last year to streamline cost structures and the weaker US dollar, TAKKT was able to reduce marketing and personnel expenses by a total of more than EUR three million, thereby partially offsetting the negative impact on earnings from lower sales and gross profit levels. EBITDA reached EUR 4.4 (11.2) million and, as in the previous year, was impacted by one-time expenses of just over EUR one million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 2.4 (4.9) percent. Free cash flow was negative in the first quarter, amounting to EUR minus 9.8 (minus 5.0) million.

The general conditions will remain challenging for the rest of the year. “The ongoing conflict in Iran will impact economic development - particularly in Europe - and thus also our customers’ demand,” says Weishaar. “We had already anticipated a challenging environment at the start of the year and aligned our planning accordingly.” TAKKT intends to largely pass on rising product and transportation costs resulting from higher energy costs to customers.

At the same time, the Group is accelerating the implementation of the TAKKT Forward strategy. This includes reviewing smaller and less profitable business activities, as well as intensifying sales efforts through increased customer visits, greater visibility of the sales brands, and improved webshop performance. TAKKT is also working on additional measures to reduce the cost base, such as standardization, automation, and the relocation of transactional processes.

These activities will have an increasingly positive impact on earnings performance over the course of the year. “The first quarter was in line with our expectations. Despite the increased economic risk, we are sticking to our guidance and aim to gradually improve our organic growth rate, profitability, and free cash flow in the coming quarters,” says CFO Timo Krutoff. TAKKT continues to expect organic sales development of between minus 7 and plus 3 percent for 2026, an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 2 to 5 percent, and positive free cash flow. If the adjusted EBITDA margin falls at the lower end of the aforementioned range, free cash flow may also be slightly negative.

Earnings Call: April 30, 2026 at 2pm (CEST)

To participate in the Earnings Call, please register in advance at the following link: Registration Earnings Call

Financial calendar

TAKKT will publish the half-year financial report on July 30, 2026.

IFRS figures of TAKKT Group for the first three months 2026

(in EUR million)

Q1/2025 Q1/2026 in % TAKKT Group sales 251.5 225.7 -10.3 Organic growth -6.7 Industrial & Packaging 146.6 138.3 -5.6 Organic growth -5.8 Office Furniture & Displays 52.8 46.5 -12.0 Organic growth -2.1 Foodservices 52.1 40.8 -21.5 Organic growth -13.9 Gross profit margin (%) 39.8 39.5 EBITDA 11.2 4.4 -60.7 EBITDA margin (%) 4.4 1.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 4.9 2.4 EBIT 3.6 -2.7 < -100 EBIT margin (%) 1.4 -1.2 Earnings per share in euro 0.02 -0.08 < -100 Free cash flow -5.0 -9.8

About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and Foodservices divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 400,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Contact

Benjamin Bühler

phone +49 711 3465-8223

Email: investor@takkt.de