TAKKT Aktie
WKN: 744600 / ISIN: DE0007446007
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30.07.2026 07:30:14
EQS-News: TAKKT continues stabilization trend amid volatile market conditions
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EQS-News: TAKKT AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
TAKKT continues stabilization trend amid volatile market conditions
Stuttgart, Germany, July 30, 2026. TAKKT continued with the stabilization of sales development in the second quarter. The Group generated sales of EUR 228.1 (240.3) million. Adjusted for currency effects, organic growth was minus 4.1 percent and, as in the first quarter, was negatively impacted by just over one percentage point due to the discontinuation of the bid contract business in the Foodservices (FS) division. In the first half of the year, sales totaled EUR 453.8 (491.7) million. Currency effects had a negative impact of 2.3 percentage points on sales development; organic growth stood at minus 5.4 percent. “Despite the continuing volatility in the economic environment and the negative effects of the war in Iran, we see that the measures we have implemented to stabilize the business are increasingly taking effect. In the second quarter, our European core business, Industrial & Packaging (I&P), recorded higher order intake than in the prior year in most countries. And NBF’s positive growth in office furniture sales has accelerated,” says CEO Andreas Weishaar.
As part of the Forward strategy, TAKKT has also made progress in streamlining its portfolio and focusing more strongly on strategically relevant activities. Following the sale of MyDisplays and the withdrawal from FS’s low-margin bid contract business, the Group also divested its European foodservice equipment business in the middle of the year. With the sale of XXLhoreca, TAKKT is further reducing the complexity of its portfolio and creating additional flexibility to focus resources more strongly on the European core business of the I&P division as well as on key and profitable activities within the Group.
The general conditions in the markets relevant to TAKKT are expected to remain uncertain in the second half of the year. In particular, it is currently difficult to assess how the conflict in the Middle East will develop and what impact it might have on energy prices, inflation, and customers’ willingness to invest. At the same time, available economic indicators confirm an overall subdued market environment without signaling further deterioration. Against this background, TAKKT confirms its guidance for organic sales development ranging from minus 7 to plus 3 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 2 and 5 percent. “We will continue to work diligently on implementing our go-to-market initiatives in the second half of the year and expect this to lead to further stabilization of sales development. At the same time, we will continue to improve our cost structures and cash generation,” says Weishaar. One-time expenses are expected to be lower than anticipated at the beginning of the year and will be in the high single-digit million-euro range. TAKKT is evaluating options to generate additional cash flow and expects positive free cash flow for the current year. Depending on earnings performance and the timing of additional cash flow contributions, slightly negative free cash flow cannot be ruled out.
Earnings Call: July 30, 2026 at 2pm (CEST)
To participate in the Earnings Call, please register in advance at the following link: Registration Earnings Call
Financial calendar
IFRS figures for the TAKKT Group as of the end of the first half year 2026
About TAKKT AG
TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and Foodservices divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 400,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
Contact
phone +49 711 3465-8223
30.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007446007
|WKN:
|744600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300AZ0JTVTW3IZY37
|EQS News ID:
|2373806
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373806 30.07.2026 CET/CEST
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