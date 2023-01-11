EQS-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer delivers on full year guidance with strong 24% billings growth in Q4 2022

EQS-News: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

TeamViewer delivers on full year guidance with strong 24% billings growth in Q4 2022

Successful year-end finish with Q4 2022 billings up 24% (20% cc), contributing to FY 2022 billings growth of 16% (11% cc) to EUR 635m

Double-digit revenue growth of 13% to EUR 566m for the full year 2022

Full year adjusted EBITDA margin at the upper end of the guidance range of 45-47%

Strong business development despite challenging macroeconomic environment

FY 2022 results (unaudited) to be published on February 7, 2023

Goppingen, January 11, 2023 TeamViewer AG closed the year 2022 delivering strong billings growth of 24% (20% cc) to EUR 191m in Q4 2022 according to preliminary numbers. Q4 growth translates into expected full year billings of EUR 635m in line with TeamViewers guidance of billings at or around EUR 630m for 2022. This corresponds to a growth rate of 16% (11% cc) year-on-year.

Full year revenue for 2022 is expected to be at EUR 566m, resulting in 13% year-on-year growth in line with the companys guidance of EUR 565-580m.

The full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be at the upper end of the guidance range of 45-47%, despite the full effect of sport sponsorships and increasing inflationary cost pressure.

Michael Wilkens, CFO of TeamViewer, said: "We are very pleased that we were able to significantly increase our billings and deliver margins at the upper end of guidance. While we are proud of this impressive team effort, we are aware that the macroeconomic uncertainties will persist. At the same time, we are convinced of the continued high demand for TeamViewers high-quality offering, which we will continue to strengthen through additional R&D investments.

TeamViewer will publish its preliminary (unaudited) Q4 and FY 2022 results on February 7, 2023. At that time, management will also give guidance on the expected FY 2023 performance and the companys capital allocation.

On March 14, 2023, TeamViewer will publish its 2022 annual report including the non-financial report.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 620,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the companys foundation in 2005, TeamViewers software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 635 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

