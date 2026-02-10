EQS-News: TeamViewer delivered on FY 2025 pro forma guidance and reported strong +8% Adj. EBITDA growth and 44.3% Adj. EBITDA margin

TeamViewer Aktie
GÖPPINGEN, Germany, 10 February 2026
TeamViewer delivered on FY 2025 pro forma guidance and reported strong +8% Adj. EBITDA growth and 44.3% Adj. EBITDA margin
* Pro forma
*** Reported, i.e. including currency effects.
Oliver Steil, TeamViewer CEO
"Overall, 2025 was a pivotal year for TeamViewer. We integrated 1E, launched TeamViewer ONE, our new digital workplace platform, and saw dynamic adoption of our AI offering across our customer base. The fourth quarter showed good Enterprise momentum across all regions, with TeamViewer standalone Enterprise ARR growing +19% cc yoy. We also saw a turnaround quarter for 1E, supported by several strategic DEX wins. Our priorities for 2026 are continued organic investment in our product portfolio, acceleration of our go-to-market activities to become a leader in Autonomous Endpoint Management and revitalization of the SMB segment as well as the 1E/DEX performance. Focusing relentlessly on these priorities gives us confidence in returning to mid- to high-single-digit growth in the mid-term while maintaining our strong profitability. "
Michael Wilkens, TeamViewer CFO
“TeamViewer delivered on its updated FY2025 pro forma guidance. We achieved +5% cc yoy Revenue growth and +2% cc yoy ARR growth.* Profitability continued to strengthen, driven by disciplined cost management. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA increased by +8% yoy to €340m, which resulted in a strong margin of 44.3%. This strong operational performance led to a +17% yoy increase in adjusted basic EPS. We generated €208m in Levered Free Cash Flow and improved our net leverage ratio to 2.6x, further enhancing our financial strength. We remain firmly committed to reduce net leverage ratio to around 2.3x by the end of 2026.”
Key pro forma figures (consolidated, unaudited)
Pro forma figures are prepared for better comparability and transparency following the combination of TeamViewer with 1E on 31 January 2025.
Please see the Important Notice section in this document for definitions of alternative performance measures (APM).
1 As 2025 is a transition year, breakdown of TeamViewer & 1E standalone revenue is provided for information purposes only.
In preparation of the pro forma figures, selected historical 2024 pro forma financials of TeamViewer and 1E separately and combined have been included for like-for-like yoy comparison purposes only. The pro forma (1E and combined TMV+1E) figures have been prepared as if the acquisition of 1E had been completed on 1 January 2024, are presented in euro, are unaudited and for comparison only. Historical pro forma financials are not prepared below EBITDA and for the cash flow.
Business Update
In Q4 2025, TeamViewer delivered a pro forma Revenue increase of +2% cc (constant currency) yoy. For full-year 2025, TeamViewer delivered on its guidance with +5% cc yoy revenue growth, a +2% cc yoy ARR increase, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 44.3%.
TeamViewer standalone Enterprise business maintained its strong momentum, and delivered a very strong quarter with ARR up +19% cc yoy. All regions contributed to this growth, led by a particularly resilient EMEA business. The continued positive Enterprise trajectory was supported by key new logo wins in the fourth quarter. This included the largest TeamViewer Frontline deal ever closed, achieved in the US market. As a result, new ARR doubled year-over-year.
For 1E, Q4 2025 showed sequential ARR growth and was a turnaround quarter. This momentum was underpinned by two highly strategic wins in the 1E business, i.e. DEX (Digital Employee Experience) for Enterprise, with a combined total contract value (TCV) of c. €10m (ARR c. €3m). These wins include a US customer from the Aerospace & Defense sector and a partnership with Thrive, one of the leading managed service providers in the US. 1E also secured several relevant wins in every region including APAC. In addition, TeamViewer DEX reached two important milestones in the fourth quarter on its path towards full FedRAMP compliance, which is expected during the course of 2026. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to secure, compliant endpoint management for US federal customers.
In Q4 2025, SMB ARR declined by -1% cc yoy. This was in line with internal expectations and it reflects upsell from SMB into ENT as well as the SMB course correction measures introduced in the third quarter. These include the suspension of all short-term monetization measures and price increases. While SMB customer churn increased, value churn remained broadly stable sequentially. TeamViewer will continue these measures in Q1, to revitalize the SMB segment and position it for sustainable growth. In addition, in December 2025, TeamViewer strengthened its senior leadership by appointing Finn Faldi as Executive Vice President Global Inside Sales and member of the Senior Leadership Team to unify global inside sales teams and strengthen and streamline this critical and highly successful sales channel.
TeamViewer achieved notable success in cross-selling products. In particular, TeamViewer’s AI product saw good and quick adoption since both the introduction of the growing suite of AI-powered features in summer 2025 as well as the announcement of TeamViewer’s new intelligent AI agent, Tia, at Microsoft Ignite in November. As of early February 2026, more than 13,500 customers had already opted in for the AI Session Insights feature and had used it to automatically summarize more than 600,000 TeamViewer sessions. DEX Essentials, the DEX add-on tailored to SMB use cases, also saw good traction across customers in the SMB segment.
Most importantly, customers from both Enterprise and SMB showed increased interest in TeamViewer’s comprehensive digital workplace management platform TeamViewer ONE, which was fully launched with an improved design and user experience in December. The platform combines remote access and support capabilities with DEX, AI, and remote monitoring and management (RMM). Growing customer demand for platform solutions instead of fragmented tools validates TeamViewer’s strategy. With TeamViewer ONE, the company is uniquely positioned to offer an end-to-end solution for Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) spanning the complete spectrum from reactive and on-demand support to proactive detection and automated remediation, and ultimately to autonomous IT operations. Any digital friction on a device within a company’s IT landscape can not only be resolved by experts - supported by AI - but the knowledge gained will also be captured by AI and turned into structured, reusable instructions. This allows recurring patterns to be identified and transformed into automatic remediations that can be autonomously executed at scale. Over time, this infinite learning loop ensures that issues are not only fixed faster, but they are increasingly prevented from happening.
In 2025, TeamViewer has made significant progress not only in integrating AI into its products, but also in using AI in its internal processes. This applies above all to R&D, where AI supports the development teams in code creation and modification as well as in quality control. To give clear guidance internally, TeamViewer has developed a compliance framework that ensures the safe and responsible use of AI and provides appropriate protection mechanisms for sensitive content. Finally, TeamViewer expanded the use of state-of-the-art AI technologies to also strengthen its platform's security mechanisms and ensure a protected and smoothly usable free user ecosystem.
Pro forma ARR and Revenue development
In Q4 2025, pro forma Revenue increased by +2% cc yoy to €194.6m. TeamViewer standalone Revenue grew by +3% cc yoy, and reached €179.2m. Pro forma SMB Revenue was €130.9m in Q4 2025, up +1% cc yoy. Pro forma Enterprise Revenue increased by +3% cc yoy to €63.8m in Q4 2025, driven by continued strong performance of TeamViewer Enterprise standalone. Pro forma 1E standalone revenue declined by -9% cc yoy and reached €15.4m in Q4 2025.
For full-year 2025, pro forma Revenue grew by +5% cc yoy to €767.5m, in line with the pro forma revenue guidance of “at low end of the range of €766m – €785m”, based on assumptions on main FX rates as of Q3 2025.[1]
Reported FY 2025 ARR grew by +2% cc yoy to €759.7m, with growth (cc) recorded across all regions. Pro forma Enterprise ARR grew by +11% cc yoy, and reached €241.0m at the end of the quarter. TeamViewer Enterprise standalone ARR maintained a strong double-digit growth rate of +19% cc yoy. This growth was supported by the largest TeamViewer Frontline deal ever, concluded in the US market. For 1E, Q4 2025 showed sequential ARR growth and was a turnaround quarter. This momentum is underpinned by two highly strategic wins with a combined total contract value (TCV) of c. €10m (ARR c. €3m).
Pro forma Enterprise NRR (cc) was 96% in the quarter (Q3 2025: 97%). Adjusted for net upsell of €12.0m (€-3.5m qoq) in the quarter from SMB to Enterprise, Enterprise NRR (cc) was 99% (Q3 2025: 102%). This NRR trend mainly reflects subdued ARR growth from existing customers, lower upsell from SMB, and 1E standalone performance, alongside a higher share of new ARR in the quarter that is not yet captured in NRR. The total number of Enterprise customers including customers from 1E increased to 5,262 at the end of Q4 2025. Pro forma SMB ARR was down by 1% cc yoy to €518.7m, in line with internal expectations. The number of SMB customers amounted to 631k at the end of Q4 2025.
In Q4 2025, EMEA and APAC delivered pro forma Revenue growth yoy in constant currency. Driven by a strong Enterprise momentum over the last 12 months, EMEA showed a continued mid-single-digit increase of +5% cc yoy, and reached €103.1m in pro forma Revenue. APAC grew by +3% cc yoy to €18.2m, driven by continued strength in the Enterprise business. AMERICAS declined by 3% cc yoy to €73.4m pro forma Revenue, which was impacted by a generally subdued market environment in the US, combined with weaker performance of 1E.
For full-year 2025, all regions delivered pro forma Revenue growth in constant currency. EMEA grew by +6% cc yoy to €402.0m, AMERICAS by +3% cc yoy to €292.4m, and APAC by +4% cc yoy to €73.1m.
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA
In Q4 2025, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA was €87.0m, down 2% yoy (Q4 2024: €88.8m). Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 44.7% (-1 pp yoy). Total 1E acquisition related material adjustments in EBITDA were €2.7m in Q4 2025, which related to integration and transaction costs.
In Q4 2025, total pro forma Recurring Cost increased by +1% yoy, reaching €107.7m. Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) increased by +7% yoy, primarily related to investments into the customer platform. Sales expenses increased by +11% yoy, reflecting investments in an expanded sales force to further strengthen the Enterprise business. Sales expenses as % of Revenue was 16%. Marketing costs decreased by 16% yoy, due to planned phasing, and optimized sponsorship-related costs. R&D expenses increased by +12% yoy reflecting investments in the combined product offering and an increase in internal developers. This represented 12% of Revenue. G&A expenses were down 12% yoy, mainly due to phasing and some synergies related savings. Other expenses amounted to €2.0m.
For full-year 2025, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA was €340.3m, up +8% yoy (FY 2024: €315.4m). Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 44.3% (+2 pp yoy) driven by disciplined cost management. Total 1E acquisition related material adjustments in EBITDA were €12.0m, which is related to integration and transaction costs.
For full-year 2025, total pro forma Recurring Cost increased by +1% yoy, reaching €427.2m. Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) increased by +5% yoy, primarily driven by investments into the customer platform and deployment support of Frontline Projects. Sales expenses increased by +8% yoy, which can be mainly attributed to an increased sales force and investment into Enterprise technology stack to drive transformation into a data-driven sales organization. Marketing costs decreased by 15% yoy, due to optimized sponsorship-related costs, alongside investments in branding and in the launch of TeamViewer One and AI-related products. R&D expenses increased by +7% yoy reflecting investments in the combined product offering and an increase in internal developers. G&A expenses were up +4% yoy, mainly due to finance tech stack investment and regulatory-related costs. Other expenses increased to €6.6m.
Pro forma Adjusted Net income
In Q4 2025, Net income (IFRS) was €37.4m, up +8% yoy compared to TeamViewer standalone net income (IFRS) of €34.7m in Q4 2024. Total interest expenses were €9.9m in Q4 2025, up €5.9m yoy. Consistent with the prior quarters, this increase was driven by the financing of the 1E transaction. Pro forma Adjusted net income increased to €50.2m in Q4 2025, +6% yoy (Q4 2024 TeamViewer standalone: €47.3m), and pro forma Adjusted (basic) EPS reached €0.32, +6% yoy (Q4 2024 TeamViewer standalone: €0.30).
For full-year 2025, Net income (IFRS) was €118.2m, down 4% yoy compared to TeamViewer standalone net income (IFRS) of €123.1m in 2024. This decline mainly reflects negative FX translation effects related to an intercompany loan, as required under IFRS, as well as higher total interest expenses, which increased to €39.6m in 2025, up €22.1m yoy. For full-year 2025, Pro forma Adjusted net income increased to €192.9m, +14% yoy (FY 2025 TeamViewer standalone: €168.9m), and pro forma Adjusted (basic) EPS increased to €1.23, +17% yoy (FY 2025 TeamViewer standalone: €1.05).
Financial Position
In Q4 2025, cash flows from operating activities (IFRS) amounted to €88.6m, up +8% yoy mainly driven by reduced sponsorship-related payments. Cash flows from investing activities (IFRS) were €-3.1m. Cash flows from financing activities (IFRS) amounted to €-71.8m and mainly include net debt repayments of €65m. Cash and cash equivalents (IFRS) decreased by €13.7m yoy to €41.6m at the end of Q4 2025.
Levered Free Cash Flow (FCFE), including cash flows from 1E, was €81.2 million in Q4 2025, up 17 percent year over year. This strong performance was driven by lower sponsorship-related payments and reduced tax payments resulting from the revised tax scheme. Adjusted for 1E-related acquisition costs, Levered Free Cash Flow was €83.2m, up +15% yoy (Q4 2024 TeamViewer standalone: €72.6m), resulting in a Cash Conversion (FCFE in relation to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA) after adjustments of 96% in the quarter.
For the full-year 2025, cash flows from operating activities (IFRS) were €233.0m, down 6% yoy. Cash flows from investing activities (IFRS) were €-691.3m, and were mainly driven by the purchase price of 1E in the amount of €682m. Cash flows from financing activities (IFRS) were €446.6m and mainly include financing and repayment of borrowing related to the acquisition of 1E.
FY 2025 Levered Free Cash Flow (FCFE), including cash flows from 1E, was €180.8m, down 15% yoy. This reflects moderate top-line growth, FX headwinds, and higher interest payments, as well as payments for 1E acquisition and settlement of a legal dispute. Adjusted for 1E-related acquisition costs and settlement payments, Levered Free Cash Flow was €208.3m, down 3% yoy (FY 2024 TeamViewer standalone: €215.3m), resulting in a 61% Cash Conversion (FCFE in relation to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA) after adjustments.
In total, Net Debt was €901.4m at the end of Q4 2025. The resulting pro forma Net Leverage Ratio of 2.6x (Net Debt/pro forma Adjusted EBITDA LTM) is in line with TeamViewer’s internal deleveraging target after the acquisition of 1E. This represents a significant improvement from a pro forma net leverage ratio of 3.2x as of 31 January 2025, immediately after the closing of the 1E acquisition.
FY 2026 Guidance and Mid-term Outlook
For full-year 2026, TeamViewer expects:
In the mid-term, TeamViewer aims to re-accelerate growth to mid-to-high single digit percentage at similar current strong margin levels.
1 Revenue growth in constant currencies vs IFRS revenue FY 2025 of €746.8m will be higher than the revenue growth in cc vs pro forma Revenue FY 2025 of €767.5m.
While the revenue growth guidance for FY 2026 is in constant currency, actual currency reported revenue is expected to be impacted by currency exchange rate fluctuation. Each quarter, TeamViewer will provide expected currency impact on revenue growth in the quarterly earnings presentation. Additionally, TeamViewer will provide the additional expected FX impact that comes from historic deferred revenue release to avoid systematic over/underestimation of currency movements in reported revenue. TeamViewer’s central invoicing model and IFRS treatment fix deferred revenue at the invoice-date FX rate, causing FX effects when historic deferred revenue is released in revenue.
###
Webcast
Oliver Steil (CEO), Michael Wilkens (CFO) and Mark Banfield (CRO) will speak at an analyst and investor conference call at 9:00 am CET on 10 February 2026 to discuss the Q4 / FY 2025 results. The audio webcast can be followed via https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/teamviewer-2025-q4-fy. A recording will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.teamviewer.com. The accompanying presentation is also available for download there.
About TeamViewer
TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology—enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.
In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues.Today, more than 635,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces—from small to medium sized businesses to the world’s largest enterprises—empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.
Organizations use TeamViewer’s solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance—leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis, and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer’s solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally.
In 2025, TeamViewer achieved pro forma revenue of around €768m. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.
Contact
Press Investor Relations
Martina Dier Bisera Grubesic
Important Notice
Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer’s disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, and TeamViewer’s actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. TeamViewer undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
All stated figures are unaudited.
Percentage change data and totals presented in tables throughout this document are generally calculated on unrounded numbers. Therefore, numbers in tables may not add up precisely to the totals indicated and percentage change data may not precisely reflect the change data of the rounded figures for the same reason.
This document contains alternative performance measures (APM) that are not defined under IFRS. The APMs (non-IFRS) can be reconciled to the key performance indicators included in the IFRS consolidated financial statements and should not be viewed in isolation, but only as supplementary information for assessing the operating performance. TeamViewer believes that these APMs provide an additional, deeper understanding of the Company’s performance.
TeamViewer has defined each of the following APMs as follows:
The bridge between IFRS and pro forma figures
The acquisition of 1E was completed on 31 January 2025.
Please see the Important Notice section in this document for definitions of alternative performance measures (APM).
Pro forma ARR and Revenue Development
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA bridge and recurring cost
Pro forma recurring cost (adjusted for non-recurring items and D&A)
1 Incl. other income/expenses and bad debt expenses of €2.9m in Q4 2025 and €3.7m in Q4 2024 / €12.0m in FY 2025 and €11.8m in FY 2024.
Pro forma Adjusted net income bridge
Financial Position
1 Includes 1E October through December 2025.
2 Includes 1E February through December 2025.
Key IFRS & non-pro forma figures (consolidated, unaudited)
Consolidated Profit & Loss Statement (IFRS, unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheet Total Assets (IFRS, unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheet Equity and Liabilities (IFRS, unaudited)
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (IFRS, unaudited)
[1] FY 2025 guidance based on assumptions on main FX rates as of Q3 2025: EUR/USD 1.14; EUR/CAD 1.58; EUR/JPY 167.2; EUR/AUD 1.76, refer to Q3 2025 Results presentation slide 23.
