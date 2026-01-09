TeamViewer Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN90 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900
09.01.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: TeamViewer delivers on FY 2025 pro forma topline guidance
EQS-News: TeamViewer SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
TeamViewer delivers on FY 2025 pro forma topline guidance
* Pro forma
Goeppingen, Germany, January 9, 2026 – TeamViewer today announced a topline trading update for the full year period ended December 31, 2025.
According to preliminary analyses, reported FY 2025 pro forma Revenue was c. €767 million, up c. +5% cc yoy, in line with the guidance.1,2 Reported FY 2025 IFRS Revenue was c. €747 million.
Reported FY 2025 ARR was c. €760 million, up c. +2% cc yoy (pro forma), in line with the guidance. Foreign exchange movements, particularly EURUSD FX rate, negatively impacted reported ARR.
Excluding FX impact, performance was ahead of the low end of the guidance with c. €2 million.1,2 Incremental ARR additions in Q4 totaled c. €11 million vs. Q3 2025, vs. c. €7 million in Q1–Q3 2025. TeamViewer standalone Enterprise delivered a very strong quarter. For 1E, Q4 2025 showed sequential ARR growth and was a turnaround quarter. This momentum is underpinned by two highly strategic wins with a combined total contract value (TCV) of c. €10 million (ARR c. €3 million). SMB developed in line with internal expectations.
The FY 2025 pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of “around 44%” remains unchanged.
TeamViewer will publish its full set of preliminary and unaudited Q4/FY 2025 results on February 10, 2026. Notices on alternative performance measures (APMs) are included in the regular financial reporting of the company.
1 FY 2025 guidance based on assumptions on main FX rates as of Q3 2025: EUR/USD 1.14; EUR/CAD 1.58; EUR/JPY 167.2; EUR/AUD 1.76, refer to Q3 3025 earnings presentation slide 23
2 Based on assumptions on main guided FX rates as of Q4 2024 communicated from the beginning of 2025 of EUR/USD 1.05; EUR/CAD 1.49; EUR/JPY 161.0; EUR/AUD 1.65):
Contact
Addendum: Topline actuals compared to the FY 2025 guidance
09.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer SE
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7161 60692 50
|Fax:
|+49 7161 60692 335
|E-mail:
|ir@teamviewer.com
|Internet:
|ir.teamviewer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN900
|WKN:
|A2YN90
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2257568
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2257568 09.01.2026 CET/CEST
