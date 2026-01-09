EQS-News: TeamViewer delivers on FY 2025 pro forma topline guidance

EQS-News: TeamViewer SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

TeamViewer delivers on FY 2025 pro forma topline guidance



09.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

TeamViewer delivers on FY 2025 pro forma topline guidance

FY 2025 Revenue increased by c. +5% cc yoy*

FY 2025 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased by c. +2% cc yoy*

Continued strong business momentum in Enterprise

The Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for FY 2025 of “around 44%” remains unchanged*

Q4/FY 2025 results (unaudited) to be published on February 10, 2026

* Pro forma

Goeppingen, Germany, January 9, 2026 – TeamViewer today announced a topline trading update for the full year period ended December 31, 2025.

According to preliminary analyses, reported FY 2025 pro forma Revenue was c. €767 million, up c. +5% cc yoy, in line with the guidance.1,2 Reported FY 2025 IFRS Revenue was c. €747 million.

Reported FY 2025 ARR was c. €760 million, up c. +2% cc yoy (pro forma), in line with the guidance. Foreign exchange movements, particularly EURUSD FX rate, negatively impacted reported ARR.

Excluding FX impact, performance was ahead of the low end of the guidance with c. €2 million.1,2 Incremental ARR additions in Q4 totaled c. €11 million vs. Q3 2025, vs. c. €7 million in Q1–Q3 2025. TeamViewer standalone Enterprise delivered a very strong quarter. For 1E, Q4 2025 showed sequential ARR growth and was a turnaround quarter. This momentum is underpinned by two highly strategic wins with a combined total contract value (TCV) of c. €10 million (ARR c. €3 million). SMB developed in line with internal expectations.

The FY 2025 pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of “around 44%” remains unchanged.

TeamViewer will publish its full set of preliminary and unaudited Q4/FY 2025 results on February 10, 2026. Notices on alternative performance measures (APMs) are included in the regular financial reporting of the company.

1 FY 2025 guidance based on assumptions on main FX rates as of Q3 2025: EUR/USD 1.14; EUR/CAD 1.58; EUR/JPY 167.2; EUR/AUD 1.76, refer to Q3 3025 earnings presentation slide 23

FY 2025 pro forma Revenue corresponds to €767 million, in line with the respective guidance for pro forma revenue of “ at low end of the range of €766 – €785 million ”

for pro forma revenue of “ ” FY 2025 ARR corresponds to €762 million, in line with the respective guidance for ARR of €760 – €780 million

2 Based on assumptions on main guided FX rates as of Q4 2024 communicated from the beginning of 2025 of EUR/USD 1.05; EUR/CAD 1.49; EUR/JPY 161.0; EUR/AUD 1.65):

FY 2025 pro forma Revenue corresponds to €779 million, in line with the guided FX range for pro forma revenue of “ at low end of the range of €778 – €797 million ”

for pro forma revenue of “ ” FY 2025 ARR corresponds to €782 million, in line with the guided FX range for ARR of €780 – €800 million

