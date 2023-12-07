EQS-News: TeamViewer: New share buyback program of up to EUR 150 million, Permira with reduced representation in the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: TeamViewer SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Personnel

TeamViewer: New share buyback program of up to EUR 150 million, Permira with reduced representation in the Supervisory Board



07.12.2023 / 12:55 CET/CEST

Goppingen, 7 December 2023: Today, the Management Board of TeamViewer SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved on a new share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million (without ancillary costs). The buyback will start shortly and is scheduled to be completed within 2024. It follows the EUR 150 million share buyback program that was completed successfully on 30 November 2023. For an initial amount of up to 10.7 million shares, the Company makes use of the existing authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2023. The remainder of the program is subject to renewal of the buyback authorization by the Annual General Meeting in June 2024. TeamViewer reserves the right to suspend or discontinue the share buyback at any time.



Oliver Steil, TeamViewer’s CEO, said: “In 2023 we have achieved important milestones: We have launched major upgrades of our Remote and Tensor solutions, made significant progress with our tech partners, and won relevant enterprise deals across regions. We have set up our management board for the future and announced a new scope for our Manchester United partnership, which will lead to increased profitability from mid next year onwards. At the same time, we remain highly cash generative. Against this backdrop, we can allow shareholders to benefit from continued share buybacks. This is a testament to our confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects and financial strength.”



In the context of Permira’s recent reduction of their TeamViewer investment, Stefan Dziarski, Partner & Co-Head of Permira Growth Opportunities at Permira in Frankfurt and currently one of TeamViewer’s Supervisory Board members, announced that he will step down from this position. TeamViewer’s Supervisory Board will initiate a search for a new independent member with an international software and technology background.



Ralf W. Dieter, Chairman of TeamViewer’s Supervisory Board, said: “For the last ten years, Permira has supported TeamViewer’s journey from a hidden German champion to a global enterprise software company as a strong partner. They have played a pivotal role in designing and implementing TeamViewer’s multi-faceted growth program. We are very grateful for their expertise and support and have enjoyed working with the entire Permira team. I would like to thank Stefan Dziarski for his strong contribution over the past years. The Management and Supervisory boards remain fully focused on the next phase in TeamViewer’s development: expanding TeamViewer’s leadership in IT & OT convergence and digital transformation across industries.”



About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company’s foundation in 2005, TeamViewer’s software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566m. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is a member of the MDAX. Further information can be found at



Press Contact

Martina Dier

Vice President Communications

E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com Investor Relations Contact

Ursula Querette

Vice President Capital Markets

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com



IMPORTANT NOTICE

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer's disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. 