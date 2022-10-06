EQS-News: TeamViewer ranks among Top 3 in Sustainalytics ESG risk rating

EQS-News: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): ESG

TeamViewer ranks among Top 3 in Sustainalytics ESG risk rating



06.10.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

GOPPINGEN, October 6, 2022: TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced that it again improved its overall ESG risk score from leading independent ESG research, ratings and data firm Morningstar Sustainalytics.

In September 2022, TeamViewer received an ESG Risk Rating of 9.9 and was assessed by Sustainalytics to be at negligible risk of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors. TeamViewers score again improved by 2.9 points in comparison to 2021 and results in TeamViewer now ranking among the Top 3 out of a total of 419 assessed companies in the Enterprise & Infrastructure Software subindustry.

Michael Wilkens, Chief Financial Officer at TeamViewer: We have bundled our activities towards more sustainability within TeamViewers very own global program c-a-r-e, including clear commitments, targets, and measures. Together with our investors and customers, we believe that more sustainable companies also have more sustainable success. Our excellent ESG rating already creates real business value for example, we will be able to benefit from better financing conditions as early as next year. We are proud that our efforts have again been recognized in Sustainalytics latest ESG risk rating, outperforming almost all big software industry players.

Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings measure a companys exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company is managing those risks. This multi-dimensional way of measuring ESG risk combines the concepts of management and exposure to arrive at an assessment of ESG risk, i.e. a total unmanaged ESG risk score or the ESG Risk Rating, that is comparable across all industries. Sustainalytics identifies five categories of ESG risk severity that could impact a companys enterprise value: negligible (0-10), low (10-20), medium (20-30), high (30-40) and severe (40+). Learn more about the ESG Risk Ratings here.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the companys foundation in 2005, TeamViewers software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,400 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

Press Contact

Martina Dier

Director, Global Communications

Phone: +49 (0)7161 97200 10

E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com



Investor Relations Contact

Ursula Querette

Vice President, Capital Markets

Phone: +49 (0)7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

