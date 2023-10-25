EQS-News: TeamViewer SE: TeamViewer extends CEO contract with Oliver Steil through to 2028

EQS-News: TeamViewer SE / Key word(s): Personnel

TeamViewer SE: TeamViewer extends CEO contract with Oliver Steil through to 2028



25.10.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

TeamViewer extends CEO contract with Oliver Steil through to 2028

Goppingen, 25 October 2023: The Supervisory Board of TeamViewer SE today extended the appointment of Oliver Steil as the company’s CEO and Chairman of the Management Board for another five years. Oliver Steil has been in his role as CEO since January 2018. The early extension of his contract, which was scheduled to expire in October 2024, will allow him to focus on further developing and executing TeamViewer’s growth strategy. This includes the ongoing transformation to a leading enterprise software provider at the intersection of information and operational technology (IT & OT). Alongside Oliver Steil, Michael Wilkens (CFO), Peter Turner (CCO) and Mei Dent (CPTO) sit on the management board. Oliver Steil’s third term as TeamViewer’s CEO begins with immediate effect and runs until October 2028.



Ralf W. Dieter, Chairman of TeamViewer’s Supervisory Board, said: “I am delighted that Oliver will stay on board for another five years to navigate TeamViewer through the next growth phase and to ensure continuity, strategic leadership, and operational excellence at the company’s top. Over the last six years, Oliver has successfully started and executed several growth initiatives, among those the migration from a perpetual licence vendor to a competitive SaaS subscription business with a broad product offering for SMB and enterprise customers. He drove TeamViewer’s investments in new technologies and led the company’s geographical expansion to a truly global tech player with a well-known brand. With his proven leadership, strong dedication and visionary mindset, Oliver is best suited to strategically lead TeamViewer to create value for shareholders as well as customers, partners, and employees.”



TeamViewer’s CEO Oliver Steil said: “I am grateful for the Supervisory Board’s trust and for the opportunity to lead this unique company to continued growth and success. In the next five years I will focus on innovation and technological leadership. Together with my team, we will continuously enhance TeamViewer’s product offering around comprehensive IT management, all-encompassing device connectivity and digitalization of industrial value chains with Augmented and Mixed Reality. Major strategic pillars will be the use of Artificial Intelligence for workflow optimization in the IT and OT space as well as partnering with leading companies in the global tech ecosystem. Consequently, TeamViewer will play a crucial role in the ongoing global digital transformation across verticals as we help our customers addressing the big challenges of our times, such as automation of work processes, overcoming the shortage of skilled labor and increased sustainability requirements.”

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company’s foundation in 2005, TeamViewer’s software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566m. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is a member of the MDAX. Further information can be found at



Press Contact

Martina Dier

Vice President Communications

E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com Investor Relations Contact

Ursula Querette

Vice President Capital Markets

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com



IMPORTANT NOTICE

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer's disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



