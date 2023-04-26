|
EQS-News: TeamViewer SE: TeamViewer reinforces global leadership and drives innovation with launch of next-generation remote access and support solution
TeamViewer reinforces global leadership and drives innovation with launch of next-generation remote access and support solution
Goppingen/GERMANY, April 26, 2023 TeamViewer today launched its next-generation remote access and support solution: TeamViewer Remote. With streamlined interactions, improved user experience and security at its core, the product highlights the companys commitment to quality and its ambition to deliver best-in-class remote connectivity for its customers. TeamViewer Remote is the successor of TeamViewers iconic remote access and support solution used by hundreds of millions of individuals and more than 600,000 small and medium sized businesses across the globe. The relaunch of TeamViewers core offering is a major milestone in the companys strategy to accelerate growth in its SMB business, amounting to approximately 80% of its EUR 565.9 million revenue in 2022.
Key highlights of TeamViewer Remote are a new, intuitive and modern user interface (UI), a unified web and desktop experience with a full-featured web client, and simplified connections with 1-click session invites that are as easy as joining any online meeting. Moreover, security is enhanced through mandatory account creation for those delivering support and by making the origin of incoming connections more transparent. Business customers like Managed Service Providers can leverage the natively integrated remote monitoring and management capabilities to manage all devices efficiently and seamlessly across an organization.
Oliver Steil, Chief Executive Officer at TeamViewer: TeamViewers best-known product became the global de facto standard for remote access and support. Our software is the tool of choice for small and medium sized companies and IT experts to work smarter in situations where it counts, and it enables hundreds of millions of free license users to help their family and friends. With the new release we redefine remote connectivity for our customers and bring it to the next level. This will allow us to progress with our strategic initiatives, increase the potential to cross- and upsell into our customer base and enhance our offering for the important SMB business for the long term.
Hendrik Witt, Chief Product Officer at TeamViewer: The launch of TeamViewer Remote marks the beginning of a new era. We built on our strong DNA of fast, easy-to-use and secure remote access and support software and reimagined the product to optimize the user journey. The new web-first approach with advanced APIs will speed up our ability to innovate and pave the way to integrate our entire product portfolio and additional third-party applications on the same tech architecture. This will further help our subscribers to increase efficiency, productivity, customer satisfaction, and sustainability of their support and maintenance processes in the future.
TeamViewer Remote is available for download or through the web client as of today for all new customers. All existing users of TeamViewers remote access and support solution can update their current installation to TeamViewer Remote, or log into the web client with their current TeamViewer credentials.
TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the companys foundation in 2005, TeamViewers software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.
Martina Dier
E-mail: press@teamviewer.com
Ursula Querette
E-mail: ir@teamviewer.com
Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer's disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, and TeamViewers actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. TeamViewer undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|25.04.23
|TeamViewer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.23
|TeamViewer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.03.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.23
|TeamViewer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|TeamViewer
|16,50
|4,37%
