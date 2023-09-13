EQS-News: TeamViewer SE: TeamViewer to reduce scope of Manchester United partnership effective from the start of the 2024/2025 season with significant positive effect on profitability

EQS-News: TeamViewer SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TeamViewer to reduce scope of Manchester United partnership effective from the start of the 2024/2025 season with significant positive effect on profitability

Goppingen/GERMANY, 13 September, 2023 Following the announcement by Manchester United about its new front of shirt partner, TeamViewer will step into a new role within Manchester Uniteds partner ecosystem, effective from the start of the 2024/2025 season.

This will lead to substantial savings in TeamViewers marketing expense. While part of the savings will be re-invested in other branding and targeted marketing initiatives, the remainder will have a positive effect on TeamViewers adjusted revenue EBITDA of approximately EUR 17.5m in 2024 and approximately EUR 35m in 2025.

Remaining part of Manchester Uniteds partner ecosystem until end of the season 2025/2026 will enable TeamViewer to continue its brand-building efforts, benefiting from Manchester Uniteds unique platform. The new partnership scope will include advertising on digital channels as well as in the stadium, hospitality and events and continued joint technology use cases demonstrating the power of TeamViewers solutions. This enables TeamViewer to continuously increase brand awareness and reach new audiences.

In December 2022, TeamViewer and Manchester United announced they had reached a mutually beneficial agreement under which Manchester United had the option to buy back the rights to the clubs front of shirt sponsorship. This allowed the football club to commence a focused sales process for a new long-term front of shirt partner which has now been completed.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the companys foundation in 2005, TeamViewers software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566m. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is a member of the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

