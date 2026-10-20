technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
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20.10.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: technotrans continues data centre growth with multi-million-euro follow-up order
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EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans continues data centre growth with multi-million-euro follow-up order
Sassenberg, 20 October 2026 – technotrans is continuing its growth trajectory in the data centre business as expected. The thermal management specialist has received a follow-up order to manufacture Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) for the Asian market. The order volume is in the mid-single-digit million-euro range and will be recognised in full as revenue in the 2026 financial year. technotrans expects to triple its data centre revenue compared with 2025. This development highlights the potential of this business for implementing the Group’s Ready for Growth strategy.
With this follow-up order, technotrans is consolidating its position in the market for liquid cooling of data centres. At the same time, the order increases revenue visibility for the current 2026 financial year.
“Our data centre business is developing rapidly. The follow-up order demonstrates that our thermal management expertise is winning over customers in this market of the future. The anticipated tripling of our data centre revenue in 2026 makes one thing clear: liquid cooling for data centres is becoming an increasingly significant growth driver for technotrans” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE.
Technological expertise for an attractive growth market
CDUs are central components of liquid cooling systems for data centres. They control the distribution of coolant and connect the cooling circuits of IT systems to the overarching cooling infrastructure. technotrans brings its expertise in precise and reliable temperature control to this application.
The order for the Asian market underlines the international orientation of the data centre business. The follow-up order also strengthens the existing customer relationship.
Ready for Growth: Growth is becoming tangible
Targeted expansion into attractive growth markets is a central element of the Group’s Ready for Growth strategy. Developments in the data centre business demonstrate how technotrans is translating this strategic direction into tangible commercial success. The follow-up order and expected increase in revenue strengthen the Group’s growth profile.
About technotrans SE:
Note
This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.
20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003IANGEF3R55G44
|EQS News ID:
|2418152
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2418152 20.10.2026 CET/CEST
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