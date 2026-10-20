technotrans Aktie

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WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7

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20.10.2026 10:00:04

EQS-News: technotrans continues data centre growth with multi-million-euro follow-up order

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans continues data centre growth with multi-million-euro follow-up order

20.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

technotrans continues data centre growth with multi-million-euro follow-up order

  • Follow-up order to be recognised in full as revenue in the 2026 financial year
  • Revenue in the data centre business expected to triple in 2026 compared with 2025
  • Thermal management for data centres becoming an increasingly important growth driver

Sassenberg, 20 October 2026 – technotrans is continuing its growth trajectory in the data centre business as expected. The thermal management specialist has received a follow-up order to manufacture Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) for the Asian market. The order volume is in the mid-single-digit million-euro range and will be recognised in full as revenue in the 2026 financial year. technotrans expects to triple its data centre revenue compared with 2025. This development highlights the potential of this business for implementing the Group’s Ready for Growth strategy.

With this follow-up order, technotrans is consolidating its position in the market for liquid cooling of data centres. At the same time, the order increases revenue visibility for the current 2026 financial year.

“Our data centre business is developing rapidly. The follow-up order demonstrates that our thermal management expertise is winning over customers in this market of the future. The anticipated tripling of our data centre revenue in 2026 makes one thing clear: liquid cooling for data centres is becoming an increasingly significant growth driver for technotrans” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE.

Technological expertise for an attractive growth market

CDUs are central components of liquid cooling systems for data centres. They control the distribution of coolant and connect the cooling circuits of IT systems to the overarching cooling infrastructure. technotrans brings its expertise in precise and reliable temperature control to this application.

The order for the Asian market underlines the international orientation of the data centre business. The follow-up order also strengthens the existing customer relationship.

Ready for Growth: Growth is becoming tangible

Targeted expansion into attractive growth markets is a central element of the Group’s Ready for Growth strategy. Developments in the data centre business demonstrate how technotrans is translating this strategic direction into tangible commercial success. The follow-up order and expected increase in revenue strengthen the Group’s growth profile.


Further information: www.technotrans.com

 About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core competence focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide.  Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics, Plastics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year.

 

Note

This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

Contact for journalists: Investor Relations:
 
Lukas Schenk
Sputnik GmbH
Press and public relations
Hafenweg 9
48155 Münster
+49 (0) 2 51 / 62 55 61-131
schenk@sputnik-agentur.de
https://www.sputnik-agentur.de
 		 Frank Dernesch
Vice President Group Communications technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Strasse 17
48336 Sassenberg
+49 (0) 25 83 / 3 01-18 68
investor-relations@technotrans.de
https://www.technotrans.com

 


20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
Fax: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
E-mail: info@technotrans.de
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
WKN: A0XYGA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299003IANGEF3R55G44
EQS News ID: 2418152

 
End of News EQS News Service

2418152  20.10.2026 CET/CEST

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