EQS-News: technotrans expands Asian business with new cooling system for CT scanners

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

technotrans expands Asian business with new cooling system for CT scanners



20.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





technotrans expands Asian business with new cooling system for CT scanners

Group-wide synergy: Development in Baden-Baden, local series production at the technotrans site in Taicang (China)

Significant boost in the rapidly growing Chinese medical technology market

Projected delivery volume already exceeded

Baden-Baden/Taicang, May 20, 2026 – technotrans continues to expand its global presence in medical technology. In close collaboration between the Group’s locations in Baden-Baden and Taicang (China), the thermal management specialist developed a new compact liquid cooling system for computed tomography (CT) scanners. The custom solution, based on the taifun.m series, cools the rotating detector in the high-performance scanners of a Chinese CT manufacturer. Series production, which began in mid-2025, has already exceeded the projected delivery volume.

“The Chinese medical technology market offers enormous potential, driven by medical progress and the desire for resilient, local supply chains,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “This project demonstrates how effectively we leverage synergies within the Group to combine engineering expertise with local production.”

Highest precision under extreme centrifugal forces

Modern CT scanners require increasingly more power for high-resolution imaging. While the majority of devices on the market rely primarily on air cooling, the high-performance series from the Chinese manufacturer requires a more efficient liquid cooling system. The technical challenge: The compact technotrans unit is mounted directly on the gantry – the rotating part of the scanner – and rotates at a speed of one revolution every 0.25 seconds.

To withstand the enormous centrifugal forces while simultaneously reducing the weight of the rotating mass to an absolute minimum, the developers used a special lightweight steel alloy. In addition, the technotrans system ensures constant water pressure and flow through the integrated high-performance pump during rotation. By placing it in close proximity to the CT detector, the system operates extremely efficiently, as long pipe runs and pressure losses are eliminated. Thermal management plays a critical role here: Failure of the cooling system can destroy the detector.

Synergy effects: Developed in Germany, manufactured in China

The technotrans competence center in Baden-Baden laid the foundation for this project by designing and building the first prototypes. The technotrans site in Taicang subsequently handled the final adaptation for the Chinese market as well as series production – always in close technical collaboration with the customer’s research and development team. Series production of the systems began in mid-2025, with sales figures already exceeding initial expectations. Numerous scanners featuring the technotrans solution are already in active use in Chinese hospitals.

Growth momentum in the focus market Healthcare & Analytics

For technotrans, this successful market launch marks an important step in its focus market of Healthcare & Analytics. The demand for medical imaging is steadily increasing in China and throughout the wider Asian region. “With our production facility in Taicang and a global network of our own sales and service locations, technotrans operates globally while remaining close to our customers,” emphasizes Finger. This development underscores the company’s ambition to play an active role as a technological pioneer in shaping the megatrend of medical progress as part of its Ready for Growth strategy.

Further information: www.technotrans.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core competence focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year.

Note

This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.