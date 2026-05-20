technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
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20.05.2026 10:00:03
EQS-News: technotrans expands Asian business with new cooling system for CT scanners
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EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans expands Asian business with new cooling system for CT scanners
Baden-Baden/Taicang, May 20, 2026 – technotrans continues to expand its global presence in medical technology. In close collaboration between the Group’s locations in Baden-Baden and Taicang (China), the thermal management specialist developed a new compact liquid cooling system for computed tomography (CT) scanners. The custom solution, based on the taifun.m series, cools the rotating detector in the high-performance scanners of a Chinese CT manufacturer. Series production, which began in mid-2025, has already exceeded the projected delivery volume.
“The Chinese medical technology market offers enormous potential, driven by medical progress and the desire for resilient, local supply chains,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “This project demonstrates how effectively we leverage synergies within the Group to combine engineering expertise with local production.”
Highest precision under extreme centrifugal forces
To withstand the enormous centrifugal forces while simultaneously reducing the weight of the rotating mass to an absolute minimum, the developers used a special lightweight steel alloy. In addition, the technotrans system ensures constant water pressure and flow through the integrated high-performance pump during rotation. By placing it in close proximity to the CT detector, the system operates extremely efficiently, as long pipe runs and pressure losses are eliminated. Thermal management plays a critical role here: Failure of the cooling system can destroy the detector.
Synergy effects: Developed in Germany, manufactured in China
Growth momentum in the focus market Healthcare & Analytics
Further information: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
Note
20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2330178
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2330178 20.05.2026 CET/CEST
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