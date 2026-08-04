EQS-News: technotrans improves earnings quality in the first half of 2026 and increases order backlog to € 96 million

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

technotrans improves earnings quality in the first half of 2026 and increases order backlog to € 96 million



04.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





technotrans improves earnings quality in the first half of 2026 and increases order backlog to € 96 million

EBIT margin rises to 7.1 % (previous year: 7.0 %)

Consolidated revenue of € 113.3 million in a challenging environment (previous year: € 120.6 million) in line with expectations

Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics focus markets remain key growth drivers

Step change in prospects thanks to major series-production order in Plastics

Free cash flow improves to € -0.5 million (previous year: € -1.1 million)

Order backlog increases to € 96 million through new business in all four focus markets; book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 confirms growth trend

Board of Management confirms guidance for the 2026 financial year

Sassenberg, 4 August 2026 – technotrans demonstrated its operational resilience in the first half of 2026: Consolidated revenue of € 113.3 million was below the prior-year figure of € 120.6 million, but nevertheless in line with expectations. The Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics focus markets confirmed their role as structurally attractive growth areas. By contrast, persistently weak investment activity weighed on the Print and Plastics focus markets. Despite the lower revenue volume, the EBIT margin rose to 7.1 % (previous year: 7.0 %). The consolidated operating result (EBIT) reached € 8.0 million (previous year: € 8.4 million). The stable earnings performance was driven by an improved product mix, implemented efficiency measures and the robust service business. The order backlog increased significantly to € 96 million at the reporting date. The book-to-bill ratio rose to 1.2.

"The performance in the first six months demonstrates that technotrans is now better equipped to cushion fluctuations in revenue more effectively than in the past," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. "We combine operational discipline with targeted investments in markets that benefit from electrification, digitalisation and artificial intelligence. The significant increase in the order backlog underscores our growth prospects."

Growth in Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics

Revenue in Energy Management increased by 7.5 % to € 31.5 million. Adjusted for the standard laser business allocated to the focus market since the beginning of the 2026 financial year, growth was 17.2 %. Revenue from liquid cooling systems for data centres and battery thermal management systems for e-buses and rail vehicles recorded particularly strong growth. The strong order situation in these areas indicates positive revenue performance over the remainder of the year.

Revenue in Healthcare & Analytics increased to € 16.6 million on the back of demand from medical and analytical technology (previous year: € 15.7 million). By contrast, the Print and Plastics focus markets continued to be affected by weak investment activity. Print generated revenue of € 36.3 million, compared with € 40.5 million, while Plastics generated € 25.5 million, compared with € 31.4 million in the previous year.

Product mix and Services stabilise earnings

Revenue in the Technology segment declined to € 84.0 million (previous year: € 90.8 million). The segment margin rose to 4.4 % (previous year: 4.3 %). EBIT for the segment amounted to € 3.7 million (previous year: € 3.9 million). The Services segment generated revenue of € 29.4 million (previous year: € 29.8 million) and an EBIT margin of 14.7 % (previous year: 15.0 %). The gross margin of the technotrans Group increased significantly from 29.8 % to 30.2 %.

Solid net assets and financial position

Net assets and the financial position remained solid. The equity ratio remained strong at 63.6 %. Despite the growth- and order-related increase in working capital during the reporting period, free cash flow improved to € -0.5 million (previous year: € -1.1 million). At the reporting date, technotrans had cash and cash equivalents of € 12.6 million and available credit facilities of € 17.2 million.

Ready for Growth strategy – major orders in Energy Management and Plastics enhance visibility

technotrans' thermal management expertise is in demand in structurally growing markets of the future. This is reflected in the strategic orders secured in the first half of 2026 in the areas of data centres and e-mobility, both of which form part of the Energy Management focus market. Shortly after the end of the reporting period, order intake for liquid cooling systems for data centres reached a double-digit million-euro volume in July 2026. In addition, in the Plastics focus market the Group secured a long-term, high-volume series-production order for compact temperature control units for the high-tech industry, with annual revenue potential in the low double-digit million-euro range, as well as additional orders for large-scale cooling systems in the low single-digit million-euro range. These new orders represent a step change in prospects for the Plastics focus market. This momentum creates potential for scaling and strengthens the basis for the Group's long-term growth and profitability targets.

Outlook

Macroeconomic conditions in Europe and Germany remain challenging. In addition, disruptions to global supply chains may temporarily weigh on business performance in individual markets and projects. For 2026, the Board of Management continues to expect revenue of between € 240 million and € 260 million, an EBIT margin of between 6.5 % and 8.5 %, and free cash flow of slightly more than € 10 million. Energy Management is expected to remain the strongest growth driver. Stable contributions are expected from Healthcare & Analytics. technotrans anticipates a gradual recovery in Print and Plastics over the remainder of the year.

"The solid order situation, the positive signals from Energy Management and Plastics, and the free cash flow contribution in the second quarter give us confidence for the second half of the year, even though supply chain constraints remain a challenge," emphasises Michael Finger. "The strategically important major orders have laid the foundation for sustainable growth. We will continue to implement our strategy rigorously and leverage the potential of our thermal management solutions in attractive markets of the future in order to deliver profitable growth."

Further information: www.technotrans.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core competence focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year.

Note

This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.