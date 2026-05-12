technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
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12.05.2026 07:03:05
EQS-News: technotrans improves EBIT margin in Q1 2026 despite challenging market environment and confirms forecast
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EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
technotrans improves EBIT margin in Q1 2026 despite challenging market environment and confirms forecast
Sassenberg, May 12, 2026 - The technotrans Group has started the new financial year as expected with high earnings quality. In a market environment characterised by increasing challenges, the thermal management specialist generated consolidated revenue of € 54.9 million (previous year: € 60.1 million). Despite the lower revenue volume due to economic conditions, technotrans improved its EBIT margin to 7.0 % (previous year: 6.7 %). EBIT amounted to € 3.8 million, only slightly below the strong previous-year figure of € 4.0 million. Earnings per share reached € 0.35 (previous year: € 0.37). The order backlog increased to € 84 million as at the reporting date (December 31, 2025: € 79 million), and the book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.1. Both figures underline technotrans' robust market position and support the anticipated recovery in demand over the further course of the year.
"In the first quarter of 2026, technotrans improved its earnings quality despite a noticeably weaker geopolitical and economic environment. Our clear strategic direction, operational discipline and resilient, diversified business model are having an impact," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. "With the launch of our new Ready for Growth strategy, we are consistently aligning technotrans with profitable growth, higher cash flow generation and structurally attractive future markets."
Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics confirm strategic importance
Healthcare & Analytics also showed positive development. Robust demand for systems for medical technology as well as solutions for semiconductor production led to a 3 % increase in revenue to € 8.2 million (previous year: € 8.0 million). This confirms the focus market's importance as a technologically demanding growth area within the portfolio. The Print and Plastics focus markets made a subdued start to the financial year, as expected. Print was burdened in particular by customers' reluctance to invest in Europe and the USA, uncertainties in connection with US tariff policy and currency effects. Plastics remained affected by the weak economic environment; initial signs of improvement are visible based on the current positive order situation.
Profitability increases despite lower revenue volume
Solid balance sheet and significantly improved free cash flow
Ready for Growth strategy: profitable scaling through to 2030
Forecast for 2026 confirmed
"Given the difficult conditions, the revenue volume in the first quarter was in line with our expectations. We take a positive view above all of the improved earnings quality and the strategic progress made in our growth markets," emphasises Michael Finger. "We will continue to pursue our strategic course with determination and composure despite the current challenging conditions, and position technotrans — with its core competence in thermal management — for future growth."
Further information: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
Note
12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2325556
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2325556 12.05.2026 CET/CEST
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12.05.26
|EQS-News: technotrans improves EBIT margin in Q1 2026 despite challenging market environment and confirms forecast (EQS Group)
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