EQS-News: technotrans improves EBIT margin in Q1 2026 despite challenging market environment and confirms forecast

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

technotrans improves EBIT margin in Q1 2026 despite challenging market environment and confirms forecast



12.05.2026 / 07:03 CET/CEST

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technotrans improves EBIT margin in Q1 2026 despite challenging market environment and confirms forecast

EBIT margin rises to 7.0 % (previous year: 6.7 %)

Consolidated revenue of € 54.9 million, as expected below the previous year's figure of € 60.1 million due to economic conditions

Focus markets Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics make a dynamic start to the new financial year

Free cash flow significantly improved

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 and order backlog of € 84 million support expected upturn over the course of the year

Board of Management confirms forecast for financial year 2026

Sassenberg, May 12, 2026 - The technotrans Group has started the new financial year as expected with high earnings quality. In a market environment characterised by increasing challenges, the thermal management specialist generated consolidated revenue of € 54.9 million (previous year: € 60.1 million). Despite the lower revenue volume due to economic conditions, technotrans improved its EBIT margin to 7.0 % (previous year: 6.7 %). EBIT amounted to € 3.8 million, only slightly below the strong previous-year figure of € 4.0 million. Earnings per share reached € 0.35 (previous year: € 0.37). The order backlog increased to € 84 million as at the reporting date (December 31, 2025: € 79 million), and the book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.1. Both figures underline technotrans' robust market position and support the anticipated recovery in demand over the further course of the year.

"In the first quarter of 2026, technotrans improved its earnings quality despite a noticeably weaker geopolitical and economic environment. Our clear strategic direction, operational discipline and resilient, diversified business model are having an impact," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. "With the launch of our new Ready for Growth strategy, we are consistently aligning technotrans with profitable growth, higher cash flow generation and structurally attractive future markets."

Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics confirm strategic importance

The Energy Management focus market was once again the key growth driver. Revenue increased by 4 % to € 15.4 million (previous year: € 14.8 million). Adjusted for the Laser business allocated to this focus market since 2026, growth amounted to around 12 %. Demand for liquid cooling systems for data centers developed particularly dynamically. There, technotrans secured additional follow-up contracts and consistently expanded its market position. The order volume in this field of application is expected to exceed the total volume of the previous year as early as the first half of 2026. In addition, technotrans won a major order for battery thermal management systems (BTMS) for rail vehicles with a potential order volume in the low double-digit million-euro range.

Healthcare & Analytics also showed positive development. Robust demand for systems for medical technology as well as solutions for semiconductor production led to a 3 % increase in revenue to € 8.2 million (previous year: € 8.0 million). This confirms the focus market's importance as a technologically demanding growth area within the portfolio. The Print and Plastics focus markets made a subdued start to the financial year, as expected. Print was burdened in particular by customers' reluctance to invest in Europe and the USA, uncertainties in connection with US tariff policy and currency effects. Plastics remained affected by the weak economic environment; initial signs of improvement are visible based on the current positive order situation.

Profitability increases despite lower revenue volume

The earnings performance highlights the growing resilience of the technotrans business model. Key drivers of the higher EBIT margin were a larger service share, an accretive product mix in the Technology segment due to the expansion of business in growth markets, and consistent cost management. The gross margin improved to 30.5 % (previous year: 29.9 %). In the Technology segment, EBIT rose to € 1.7 million despite declining revenue (previous year: € 1.6 million). The segment EBIT margin improved to 4.2 % (previous year: 3.7 %). The Services segment remained a key earnings contributor for the Group, with EBIT of € 2.1 million and an EBIT margin of 14.5 %.

Solid balance sheet and significantly improved free cash flow

technotrans' financial position and net assets remained very solid as of March 31, 2026. Total assets amounted to € 165.3 million. The equity ratio stood at a comfortable 65.5 %. Free cash flow improved significantly to € -1.4 million despite the order-related increase in working capital (previous year: € -5.8 million).

Ready for Growth strategy: profitable scaling through to 2030

At the start of financial year 2026, technotrans entered its new mid-term Ready for Growth strategy as planned. Building on the successfully completed Future Ready 2025 strategy, the Group is focusing its activities on profitable growth, a sustainable increase in earnings power and stronger cash flow generation. By 2030, technotrans is targeting consolidated revenue of more than € 350 million, an EBIT margin of 9 % to 12 % and a sustainable improvement in free cash flow. The strategy addresses structurally attractive future markets driven by megatrends such as artificial intelligence, electrification, decarbonisation, digitalisation and medical progress.

Forecast for 2026 confirmed

Despite increased geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the Board of Management confirms the forecast for financial year 2026. technotrans continues to expect consolidated revenue of € 240 million to € 260 million, an EBIT margin of 6.5 % to 8.5 % and free cash flow of slightly above € 10 million. For the remainder of the year, the Board of Management expects business development to gain increasing momentum, driven in particular by Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics as well as a pick-up in demand in Print and Plastics over the course of the year.

"Given the difficult conditions, the revenue volume in the first quarter was in line with our expectations. We take a positive view above all of the improved earnings quality and the strategic progress made in our growth markets," emphasises Michael Finger. "We will continue to pursue our strategic course with determination and composure despite the current challenging conditions, and position technotrans — with its core competence in thermal management — for future growth."

Further information: www.technotrans.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core competence focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year.

Note

This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.