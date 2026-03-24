EQS-News: technotrans increases EBIT by 40 % and achieves record free cash flow

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

technotrans increases EBIT by 40 % and achieves record free cash flow



24.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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technotrans increases EBIT by 40 % and achieves record free cash flow

Consolidated revenue rises to € 244.0 million

EBIT grows by 40 % to € 17.3 million

EBIT margin improves to 7.1 %

ROCE increases to 16.8 % and exceeds guidance

Free cash flow reaches an all-time high of € 16.6 million

Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of € 0.83 per share

Sassenberg, March 24, 2026 - The technotrans Group significantly increased its EBIT margin from 5.2 % to 7.1 % in the 2025 financial year. Free cash flow reached an all-time high of € 16.6 million (previous year: € 8.5 million). At the same time, the company set an important course for further profitable growth with its new Ready for Growth strategy. Despite a persistently challenging economic environment, consolidated revenue increased to € 244.0 million (previous year: € 238.1 million). EBIT rose by 40 % to € 17.3 million (previous year: € 12.3 million). Return on capital employed (ROCE) increased to 16.8 % (previous year: 11.8 %) exceeding both the guidance and the previous year's figure.

"We significantly improved our operating performance in the 2025 financial year and at the same time set an important strategic course for the future," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE.

Profitability significantly improved - free cash flow reaches all-time high

The technotrans Group increased its consolidated revenue to € 244.0 million in the 2025 financial year, compared with € 238.1 million in the previous year. EBIT improved significantly to € 17.3 million (previous year: € 12.3 million). Accordingly, the EBIT margin increased significantly to 7.1 % (previous year: 5.2 %). Return on capital employed also developed very positively with an increase in ROCE to 16.8 %, being well above the previous year's level of 11.8 %. At € 16.6 million, free cash flow reached an all-time high and nearly doubled compared with € 8.5 million in the previous year.

Both reporting segments Technology and Services developed positively overall in the 2025 financial year and contributed to a significant improvement in the Group's earnings quality. The Technology segment increased its revenue to € 184.6 million after € 177.7 million in the previous year. Segment EBIT rose significantly to € 8.2 million (previous year: € 3.6 million). Accordingly, the EBIT margin improved significantly to 4.4 % compared to 2.0 % in the previous year. The Services segment generated revenue of € 59.4 million from € 60.4 million in the previous year. Segment EBIT increased to € 9.3 million (previous year: € 8.9 million). The EBIT margin increased to 15.6 % after 14.7 % in the previous year, confirming the high profitability of the service business.

Growth drivers Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print

Demand in technotrans' focus markets developed unevenly in the 2025 financial year. Positive momentum came in particular from the Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print focus markets. In the Energy Management focus market, technotrans benefited, among other factors, from applications in electromobility and liquid cooling systems for data centres. The focus market Healthcare & Analytics also developed dynamically, driven by rising demand for precise cooling solutions for laboratory and analytical systems. Following a weaker previous year, the Print focus market showed signs of recovery, particularly in packaging and digital printing. In contrast, the market environment in the Plastics and Laser focus markets remained challenging.

New growth strategy Ready for Growth

In October 2025, technotrans presented its new Group strategy Ready for Growth at a Capital Markets Day. Building on the Future Ready 2025 strategy successfully implemented in the 2025 financial year, the Group will systematically focus its activities on profitable growth going forward. By 2030, technotrans is aiming for consolidated revenue of more than € 350 million and an EBIT margin of 9 % to 12 %. At the same time, the focus remains on sustainably increasing free cash flow. The growth strategy is based on global megatrends such as artificial intelligence, electrification, decarbonization, digitalization and medical progress.

"With our new Ready for Growth strategy, we want to further accelerate technotrans' profitable growth and sustainably increase shareholder value," says Michael Finger.

Outlook 2026

The economic and geopolitical challenges have intensified at the beginning of 2026. Against this backdrop, increasing momentum is expected across all focus markets, particularly in the second half of the year. The Energy Management focus market continues to offer extensive potential in the areas of liquid cooling for data centres and battery thermal management systems for rail and special vehicles. Against this backdrop, the Board of Management is forecasting consolidated revenue between € 240 million and € 260 million with an EBIT margin between 6.5 % and 8.5 % for the 2026 financial year. In view of the planned stockpiling of material for the ramp-up of series products in the Energy Management focus market, technotrans expects free cash flow to be slightly above € 10 million. This figure excludes investments related to the planned construction of the new plant at the Sassenberg site.

"The consistent execution of our strategy, the clear focus on attractive markets and the strengthened earning power form a solid foundation for a continued successful development of technotrans," emphasizes Michael Finger.

Dividend proposal

The Board of Management and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2026 a dividend of € 0.83 per share for the 2025 financial year. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 50 % of the consolidated net profit and is in line with the company's long-standing dividend policy.

Further information: www.technotrans.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year.

Note

This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.