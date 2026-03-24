technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
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24.03.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: technotrans increases EBIT by 40 % and achieves record free cash flow
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EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
technotrans increases EBIT by 40 % and achieves record free cash flow
Sassenberg, March 24, 2026 - The technotrans Group significantly increased its EBIT margin from 5.2 % to 7.1 % in the 2025 financial year. Free cash flow reached an all-time high of € 16.6 million (previous year: € 8.5 million). At the same time, the company set an important course for further profitable growth with its new Ready for Growth strategy. Despite a persistently challenging economic environment, consolidated revenue increased to € 244.0 million (previous year: € 238.1 million). EBIT rose by 40 % to € 17.3 million (previous year: € 12.3 million). Return on capital employed (ROCE) increased to 16.8 % (previous year: 11.8 %) exceeding both the guidance and the previous year's figure.
"We significantly improved our operating performance in the 2025 financial year and at the same time set an important strategic course for the future," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE.
Profitability significantly improved - free cash flow reaches all-time high
Both reporting segments Technology and Services developed positively overall in the 2025 financial year and contributed to a significant improvement in the Group's earnings quality. The Technology segment increased its revenue to € 184.6 million after € 177.7 million in the previous year. Segment EBIT rose significantly to € 8.2 million (previous year: € 3.6 million). Accordingly, the EBIT margin improved significantly to 4.4 % compared to 2.0 % in the previous year. The Services segment generated revenue of € 59.4 million from € 60.4 million in the previous year. Segment EBIT increased to € 9.3 million (previous year: € 8.9 million). The EBIT margin increased to 15.6 % after 14.7 % in the previous year, confirming the high profitability of the service business.
Growth drivers Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print
New growth strategy Ready for Growth
"With our new Ready for Growth strategy, we want to further accelerate technotrans' profitable growth and sustainably increase shareholder value," says Michael Finger.
Outlook 2026
"The consistent execution of our strategy, the clear focus on attractive markets and the strengthened earning power form a solid foundation for a continued successful development of technotrans," emphasizes Michael Finger.
Dividend proposal
Further information: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
Note
This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.
24.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2296274
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296274 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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