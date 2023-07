EQS-News: technotrans SE: Change in the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Personnel

technotrans SE: Change in the Supervisory Board



28.07.2023 / 10:39 CET/CEST

Supervisory Board member Sebastian Reppegather has informed technotrans SE that he is resigning from office for personal reasons pursuant to Section 12 (4) of the company's Articles of Incorporation, effective August 31, 2023.



Mr. Reppegather had been a member of the Supervisory Board since May 13, 2022.



The Board of Management and Supervisory Board thank Mr. Reppegather for his personal and professional commitment to the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE. Both bodies regret his departure and wish Mr. Reppegather all the best for the future.



The Supervisory Board is still capable of passing resolutions and acting with the remaining five members.



The Board of Management and Supervisory Board will nevertheless submit an application to the Local Court of Muenster for the appointment of a Supervisory Board member pursuant to Section 104 (2) AktG (German Stock Corporation Act) in view of the period until the next Annual General Meeting, which will be held in May 2024.

