technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
|
26.11.2026 11:15:03
EQS-News: technotrans secures record order for high-end laser cooling systems
|
EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans secures record order for high-end laser cooling systems
Sassenberg, 26 November 2026 – technotrans has secured its largest order to date for the supply of series-produced high-end laser cooling systems. The order volume is in the high single-digit million euro range, with revenue expected to be recognised predominantly in the 2027 financial year. The record order underlines technotrans’ technological capabilities in demanding thermal management applications and its expertise in industrial series production. This success strengthens technotrans’ position in a technologically demanding growth market and consistently drives forward the implementation of its Ready for Growth Group strategy.
“This record order is tangible evidence of our technological expertise and our strength in industrial series production. It demonstrates our ability to successfully translate technological know-how into scalable series production business. In doing so, we are securing additional revenue and implementing another key element of our growth strategy, Ready for Growth,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE.
High-precision cooling for high-end lasers
Ready for Growth: further strengthening the growth trajectory
Further information: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
Note
26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003IANGEF3R55G44
|EQS News ID:
|2442706
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2442706 26.11.2026 CET/CEST
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|technotrans SE
|26,15
|9,64%
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