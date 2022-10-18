EQS-News: technotrans sets a clear goal: achieving climate neutrality as early as 2030

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Sustainability

technotrans sets a clear goal: achieving climate neutrality as early as 2030



18.10.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST

All sites of the Group climate neutral by the end of 2030

The aim is to achieve the set climate goals 15 years ahead of Germany and 20 years ahead of the EU

Important milestone of the Group's sustainability strategy

Sassenberg, October 18, 2022 technotrans commits to achieving net zero emissions much sooner than the German government and the EU: The plan is for all of sites of the Group world-wide to achieve climate-neutral production by the end of the 2030 financial year. For comparison: Germany intends to reach this goal by 2045 and the EU by 2050. The commitment of the technology Group is an important milestone of its sustainability strategy. With this course, technotrans is underlining its responsibility for making an effective contribution to climate protection.

"Sustainability is an integral, long-term strategic policy of the technotrans Group," says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management at technotrans SE. "We take our responsibility for future generations very seriously. That is why we had already set ourselves several climate protection goals for the year 2025. We have now expanded these goals to achieve climate neutrality by the year 2030." This new objective complements the existing ESG goals which were defined for the Future Ready 2025 strategy of the Group. Three essential factors play a role for achieving climate neutrality by the year 2030: increase energy efficiency, raise the Group's generation of energy from renewable sources and procure electricity exclusively from renewable energy sources. technotrans only wants to compensate for definitely unavoidable emissions through certified climate protection projects.

First steps towards climate neutrality

In line with the already existing climate protection goals of the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans will decrease the Group's fuel consumption by 5% annually until 2025, and from 2025 onwards, the Group will only use self-generated electricity or certified electricity from renewable energy sources. However, technotrans has already completed several important steps towards climate neutrality: The Group has built two particularly energy-efficient production sites in line with the KfW-55-specifications, has installed photovoltaic systems, uses heat pumps and a hydrogen-ready heating system at the Holzwickede site.

Progressive reduction of carbon compensation certificates

"As a next step, we will gradually convert our vehicle fleet to electric vehicles, reduce fossil fuel heat generation systems at our sites and significantly increase our number of photovoltaic installations," explains Peter Hirsch, Member of the Board of Management of technotrans SE. Although some of the technotrans sites will be able to produce in a nearly climate-neutral manner well ahead of 2030, other sites will definitely need the allocated time for completing the transformation. Peter Hirsch emphasises, technotrans will also pursue climate-friendly measures after 2030 in order to further increase the Group's energy efficiency as well as the proportion of self-generated energy from renewable sources as the Group plans to progressively reduce the amount of necessary carbon offset certificates.

Environmental protection as a long-term corporate policy

The protection of the environment and climate from the development of new products up to the production processes and service provision has had top priority for technotrans for several years. "As the basis for our road map for achieving greenhouse gas neutrality, we have determined our corporate carbon footprint for the first time for the year 2020," explains Michael Finger. Detailed information about resource consumption and the emissions of the production, service and sales sites provides technotrans with the relevant figures for saving potentials.

However, when it comes to protecting the climate, technotrans considers not only its own carbon footprint. The technology Group's customers also benefit from the extensive expertise of the technotrans employees who are experts in the field of energy efficiency and carbon footprint balance optimisation. The highly efficient cooling and temperature control systems as well as resource-saving dosing and filtering solutions enable the customers to become even more environmentally friendly.

Note: Enhancement of IR reporting

From now on, news from the technotrans Group relating to investor relations will be published in an even more transparent manner. This communication and any future news will be published as "Corporate News" among others in the portal at www.dgap.de and can also be viewed via a dedicated menu in the investor relations section of the technotrans website. Our aim is to provide investors with even more convenient access to up-to-date information.

For further information, please visit www.technotrans.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services Group with worldwide operations. The companys core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral component of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the four focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. The technology company also develops highly specialised cooling and filtration solutions for the Laser & Machine Tools area. technotrans furthermore offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 5 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs over 1,400 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of 211.1 million for the 2021 financial year.

Note

