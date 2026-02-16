technotrans Aktie

16.02.2026 07:00:03

16.02.2026 07:00:03

EQS-News: technotrans significantly increases profitability in fiscal year 2025 based on preliminary figures and exceeds ROCE guidance

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
technotrans significantly increases profitability in fiscal year 2025 based on preliminary figures and exceeds ROCE guidance

16.02.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

technotrans significantly increases profitability in fiscal year 2025 based on preliminary figures and exceeds ROCE guidance

  • EBIT margin improves significantly to 7.1 % (previous year: 5.2 %)
  • ROCE rises by 5 percentage points to 16.8 %, exceeding both guidance and prior-year level
  • Consolidated revenue of € 244.0 million is 2.5 % above the previous year and marginally below the forecast range
  • Supervisory Board extends the appointment of Michael Finger as CEO until December 31, 2030

Sassenberg, February 16, 2026 – Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, the technotrans Group significantly increased its profitability in fiscal year 2025.

The preliminary EBIT margin improved from 5.2 % to 7.1 %, placing it within the forecast range of 7.0 % to 9.0 %. This development was driven in particular by positive new business performance and the consistent implementation of efficiency enhancement measures.

The sustainable improvement in earnings is also reflected in the return on capital: with a preliminary Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 16.8 %, technotrans significantly exceeded both the prior-year figure of 11.8 % and the forecast range of 13.0 % to 16.0 %.

Preliminary consolidated revenue increased by 2.5 % to € 244.0 million, thus marginally below the forecast range of € 245 million to € 265 million. The deviation is primarily attributable to unexpected customer restraint at the end of the fiscal year.

“In fiscal year 2025, we significantly improved our profitability and successfully completed the Future Ready 2025 strategy. technotrans is now optimally positioned to accelerate growth under our new Ready for Growth 2030 strategy,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE.

The Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements of technotrans SE for fiscal year 2025 will be published on March 24, 2026.

 

Further information: www.technotrans.com

 

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centers), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 238.1 million for the 2024 financial year.

 

Note
This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

 

Contact for journalists: Investor Relations:
 
Lukas Schenk
Sputnik GmbH
Press and public relations
Hafenweg 9
48155 Münster
+49 (0) 2 51 / 62 55 61-131
schenk@sputnik.agentur
https://www.sputnik-agentur.de
 		 Frank Dernesch
Investor Relations
technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Strasse 17
48336 Sassenberg
+49 (0) 25 83 / 3 01-18 68
investor-relations@technotrans.de
https://www.technotrans.com

 

 

 


16.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
Fax: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
E-mail: info@technotrans.de
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
WKN: A0XYGA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2276374

 
End of News EQS News Service

2276374  16.02.2026 CET/CEST

