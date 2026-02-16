technotrans Aktie
EQS-News: technotrans significantly increases profitability in fiscal year 2025 based on preliminary figures and exceeds ROCE guidance
EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
technotrans significantly increases profitability in fiscal year 2025 based on preliminary figures and exceeds ROCE guidance
Sassenberg, February 16, 2026 – Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, the technotrans Group significantly increased its profitability in fiscal year 2025.
The preliminary EBIT margin improved from 5.2 % to 7.1 %, placing it within the forecast range of 7.0 % to 9.0 %. This development was driven in particular by positive new business performance and the consistent implementation of efficiency enhancement measures.
The sustainable improvement in earnings is also reflected in the return on capital: with a preliminary Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 16.8 %, technotrans significantly exceeded both the prior-year figure of 11.8 % and the forecast range of 13.0 % to 16.0 %.
Preliminary consolidated revenue increased by 2.5 % to € 244.0 million, thus marginally below the forecast range of € 245 million to € 265 million. The deviation is primarily attributable to unexpected customer restraint at the end of the fiscal year.
“In fiscal year 2025, we significantly improved our profitability and successfully completed the Future Ready 2025 strategy. technotrans is now optimally positioned to accelerate growth under our new Ready for Growth 2030 strategy,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE.
The Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements of technotrans SE for fiscal year 2025 will be published on March 24, 2026.
Further information: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
