technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
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10.11.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: technotrans significantly increases revenue in Q3 and achieves an EBIT margin of 7.2 % in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year
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EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
technotrans significantly increases revenue in Q3 and achieves an EBIT margin of 7.2 % in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year
Sassenberg, 10 November 2026 – As announced, the technotrans Group has progressively increased revenue and profitability over the course of the year. In the third quarter, revenue rose from € 58.4 million in the previous quarter to € 62.4 million, while the EBIT margin improved from 7.1 % to 7.4 %. After nine months, consolidated revenue amounted to € 175.7 million (previous year: € 183.5 million). Despite a 4.2 % decline in revenue, the EBIT margin increased to 7.2 % (previous year: 7.0 %). At € 12.6 million, EBIT remained nearly at the previous year’s level of € 12.8 million. Earnings per share came to € 1.12 (previous year: € 1.15). The order backlog, which rose to an all-time high of € 103 million, and the book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 underpin the prospects for growth.
“The improvement in quarterly profitability demonstrates that our strategic measures are taking effect. At the same time, the major orders for liquid cooling systems for data centres and compact temperature control units in Plastics are driving lasting progress in implementing Ready for Growth,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “This creates additional revenue and scaling potential.”
Major order wins broaden the basis for growth
The expected stabilisation became apparent in Print and Plastics. At € 56.6 million and € 40.1 million respectively, revenue in these markets remained 8 % and 15 % below the previous year. In the Plastics focus market, technotrans secured a long-term, high-volume series production order for compact temperature control units for high-tech applications, with annual revenue potential in the low double-digit million-euro range. Significant revenue contributions from this order are expected from the 2027 financial year onwards.
Technology segment EBIT increases despite lower revenue
Positive cash flow and solid capital structure
Revenue forecast refined; margin and cash flow targets confirmed
In view of the business performance to date and the continuing challenging market conditions, the Board of Management has refined its 2026 revenue forecast towards the lower end of the original range of € 240 million to € 260 million. technotrans continues to expect an EBIT margin of 6.5 % to 8.5 % and free cash flow of slightly more than € 10 million.
“Our success in securing new orders broadens the prospects for future growth. With Ready for Growth, we aim to capitalize this potential and thereby sustainably increase our earnings power as consolidated revenue grows,” emphasises Michael Finger.
Further information: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
Note
10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003IANGEF3R55G44
|EQS News ID:
|2431044
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2431044 10.11.2026 CET/CEST
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