EQS-News: technotrans significantly increases revenue in Q3 and achieves an EBIT margin of 7.2 % in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

technotrans significantly increases revenue in Q3 and achieves an EBIT margin of 7.2 % in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year



10.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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technotrans significantly increases revenue in Q3 and achieves an EBIT margin of 7.2 % in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year

Consolidated revenue reaches € 175.7 million in the nine-month period

EBIT margin improves to 7.2 %

Quarterly revenue rises to € 62.4 million compared with the previous quarter, with an EBIT margin of 7.4 %

Foundation for future growth: order backlog reaches an all-time high of € 103 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2

Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics remain growth drivers; stabilisation in Print and Plastics

Free cash flow reaches € 5.2 million after nine months, driven by a positive contribution of € 5.7 million in Q3

2026 Consolidated revenue expected towards the lower end of the original € 240–260 million range; EBIT margin and free cash flow targets confirmed

Sassenberg, 10 November 2026 – As announced, the technotrans Group has progressively increased revenue and profitability over the course of the year. In the third quarter, revenue rose from € 58.4 million in the previous quarter to € 62.4 million, while the EBIT margin improved from 7.1 % to 7.4 %. After nine months, consolidated revenue amounted to € 175.7 million (previous year: € 183.5 million). Despite a 4.2 % decline in revenue, the EBIT margin increased to 7.2 % (previous year: 7.0 %). At € 12.6 million, EBIT remained nearly at the previous year’s level of € 12.8 million. Earnings per share came to € 1.12 (previous year: € 1.15). The order backlog, which rose to an all-time high of € 103 million, and the book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 underpin the prospects for growth.

“The improvement in quarterly profitability demonstrates that our strategic measures are taking effect. At the same time, the major orders for liquid cooling systems for data centres and compact temperature control units in Plastics are driving lasting progress in implementing Ready for Growth,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “This creates additional revenue and scaling potential.”

Major order wins broaden the basis for growth

The Energy Management focus market grew by 7 % to € 49.0 million in the nine-month period. Excluding standard laser business, growth amounted to 19 %. In response to rising demand from data centres, technotrans expanded production by adding a fourth manufacturing line for Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs). Revenue from data centres was significantly higher than in the previous year. Healthcare & Analytics increased revenue by 6 % to € 25.1 million.

The expected stabilisation became apparent in Print and Plastics. At € 56.6 million and € 40.1 million respectively, revenue in these markets remained 8 % and 15 % below the previous year. In the Plastics focus market, technotrans secured a long-term, high-volume series production order for compact temperature control units for high-tech applications, with annual revenue potential in the low double-digit million-euro range. Significant revenue contributions from this order are expected from the 2027 financial year onwards.

Technology segment EBIT increases despite lower revenue

Technology generated EBIT of € 6.1 million on revenue of € 131.1 million (previous year: € 5.8 million). The product mix and efficiency improvements raised the segment margin to 4.6 % (previous year: 4.2 %). Services contributed to earnings stability, with virtually unchanged revenue of € 44.6 million and an EBIT margin of 14.7 % (previous year: 15.5 %).

Positive cash flow and solid capital structure

After nine months, free cash flow amounted to € 5.2 million (previous year: € 8.0 million). The third quarter alone contributed € 5.7 million. The year-on-year comparison was adversely affected in particular by the order-related build-up of working capital. With an equity ratio of 63.1 %, cash and cash equivalents of € 16.7 million and undrawn credit lines of € 20.7 million, technotrans has a solid financing base.

Revenue forecast refined; margin and cash flow targets confirmed

A follow-up order for CDUs for Asia, secured in October and worth a mid-single-digit million-euro amount, will be recognised in full as revenue in 2026. In the data centre business, technotrans expects full-year revenue to triple compared with 2025. However, the stabilisation in Print and Plastics is not expected to fully offset the year-on-year declines in revenue.

In view of the business performance to date and the continuing challenging market conditions, the Board of Management has refined its 2026 revenue forecast towards the lower end of the original range of € 240 million to € 260 million. technotrans continues to expect an EBIT margin of 6.5 % to 8.5 % and free cash flow of slightly more than € 10 million.

“Our success in securing new orders broadens the prospects for future growth. With Ready for Growth, we aim to capitalize this potential and thereby sustainably increase our earnings power as consolidated revenue grows,” emphasises Michael Finger.

Further information: www.technotrans.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core competence focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics, Plastics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year.

Note

This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.