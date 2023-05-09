|
EQS-News: technotrans starts the 2023 financial year with double-digit revenue and EBIT growth
technotrans starts the 2023 financial year with double-digit revenue and EBIT growth
Sassenberg, May 9, 2023 - technotrans SE is making a strong start to Phase II of the Future Ready 2025 Strategy. The thermal management specialist generated consolidated revenue of 68.3 million in the first three months of the 2023 financial year (previous year: 56.7 million). This corresponds to an increase of 20.6 %. EBIT improved by 13.7 % to 3.5 million (previous year: 3.1 million) with an EBIT margin of 5.2 % (previous year: 5.5 %). Return on capital employed (ROCE) rose by 1.3 percentage points to 13.0 %, while orders remained at a high level of 102 million. The technotrans Board of Management confirms its expectation of achieving consolidated revenue of between 255 million and 265 million in the 2023 financial year, with an EBIT margin between 6.2 % and 7.2 %.
"The high demand for technotrans' thermal management solutions and services continued in the first quarter of 2023. Despite the persistently challenging underlying conditions, we succeeded in continuing on the growth course we had embarked upon. We are therefore satisfied with the course of business in the first quarter of 2023," says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE.
In the first quarter, technotrans recorded double-digit percentage growth in consolidated revenue and EBIT. The order backlog remained at a high level of around 102 million. Increased order intake confirms the continuing growth trend. The book-to-bill ratio calculated at the reporting date was 1.0 due to the high quarterly sales and confirms the growth. Earnings per share increased to 0.32 (previous year: 0.29). The positive development is also reflected in the reporting segments: In the Technology segment, revenue increased significantly by 24.6% to 52.8 million with an EBIT margin of 2.9 %. The Services segment generated revenue of 15.5 million, an increase of 8.6 %, with an EBIT margin of 12.8 %.
Growth in the focus markets
Sustainability agenda being driven forward
Second phase of the strategy launched
Forecast reaffirmed, significant major order won
This forecast is subject to the proviso that no new burdens arise from the general geopolitical and economic environment. The medium-term targets also remain valid: in the 2025 financial year, technotrans expects revenue of between 265 million and 285 million, with an EBIT margin of between 9.0 % and 12.0 %, and ROCE of over 15 %. This does not include potential acquisitions.
The successful start to the financial year is further underpinned by a major order: technotrans is developing a custom cooling solution for the ChargePost ultra-fast charging station from ADS-TEC Energy - the leading manufacturer of battery-supported fast charging systems. The order, with a total volume in the high single-digit millions, is thus technotrans' largest single order of a series nature in the electromobility sector. The systems will be manufactured at the new technotrans location in Steinhagen. "Orders like this are proof of our technological expertise and ability to efficiently manage complex projects of this magnitude," emphasizes Michael Finger. "It also confirms our decision to expand production capacity and clearly signals that the signs are pointing towards further growth."
Further information at: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
This communication contains statements on the future development of the technotrans group. These reflect the present views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on the corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. We point out that the statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could mean that the actual results differ considerably from those expected.
