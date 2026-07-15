EQS-News: technotrans wins further follow-up orders for data centres: order intake reaches a double-digit million-euro volume

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

technotrans wins further follow-up orders for data centres: order intake reaches a double-digit million-euro volume



15.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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technotrans wins further follow-up orders for data centres: order intake reaches a double-digit million-euro volume

Follow-up orders received for Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) for liquid cooling in data centres

Order intake in the data centre cooling business reaches a double-digit million-euro volume in July

technotrans establishes fourth CDU production line and expands capacity to meet growing demand

Sassenberg, July 15, 2026 – technotrans SE has secured further follow-up orders for liquid cooling systems for data centres, further strengthening its position in the growing market for data centre infrastructure. Order intake had already exceeded the previous year's level in April 2026 and has continued to increase with these latest orders. The thermal management specialist supplies Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) for the efficient cooling of high-performance server infrastructure. To meet increasing demand, technotrans has by now established its fourth production line for CDUs and continues to expand its production capacity.

“These follow-up orders confirm technotrans’ market position in the field of liquid cooling for data centres,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “We combine our core expertise in thermal management with strong industrial execution capabilities. The fact that we now operate four production lines for Coolant Distribution Units demonstrates how consistently we are aligning our capacity with growing demand and making our growth scalable.”

Growing market momentum driven by AI applications

The expansion of compute-intensive applications, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence, is leading to increasing thermal loads in modern server environments. As a result, data centre operators are faced with the challenge of balancing additional computing power with energy efficiency, system availability and operational reliability.

In this context, liquid cooling solutions are becoming increasingly important, as they address the cooling requirements of high-performance computing environments more efficiently than purely air-based concepts. With its application-specific solution portfolio, technotrans is well positioned to benefit from this transformation.

Energy Management as a strategic growth driver

The latest orders underline the strategic importance of the Energy Management focus market, which is expected to make a significant contribution to the Group's profitable growth under the Ready for Growth strategy. Through the continuous expansion of its production capacity, technotrans is creating the conditions required to unlock further market potential in the data centre sector and convert growing demand for high-performance thermal management into scalable revenue.

“We consistently invest where sustainable demand, technological differentiation and attractive long-term value creation come together,” says Michael Finger. “These orders represent important milestones in the execution of our Ready for Growth strategy.”

Further information: www.technotrans.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core competence focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year.

Note

This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.