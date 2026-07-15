technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
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15.07.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: technotrans wins further follow-up orders for data centres: order intake reaches a double-digit million-euro volume
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EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans wins further follow-up orders for data centres: order intake reaches a double-digit million-euro volume
Sassenberg, July 15, 2026 – technotrans SE has secured further follow-up orders for liquid cooling systems for data centres, further strengthening its position in the growing market for data centre infrastructure. Order intake had already exceeded the previous year's level in April 2026 and has continued to increase with these latest orders. The thermal management specialist supplies Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) for the efficient cooling of high-performance server infrastructure. To meet increasing demand, technotrans has by now established its fourth production line for CDUs and continues to expand its production capacity.
“These follow-up orders confirm technotrans’ market position in the field of liquid cooling for data centres,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “We combine our core expertise in thermal management with strong industrial execution capabilities. The fact that we now operate four production lines for Coolant Distribution Units demonstrates how consistently we are aligning our capacity with growing demand and making our growth scalable.”
Growing market momentum driven by AI applications
In this context, liquid cooling solutions are becoming increasingly important, as they address the cooling requirements of high-performance computing environments more efficiently than purely air-based concepts. With its application-specific solution portfolio, technotrans is well positioned to benefit from this transformation.
Energy Management as a strategic growth driver
“We consistently invest where sustainable demand, technological differentiation and attractive long-term value creation come together,” says Michael Finger. “These orders represent important milestones in the execution of our Ready for Growth strategy.”
Further information: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
Note
15.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003IANGEF3R55G44
|EQS News ID:
|2365746
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2365746 15.07.2026 CET/CEST
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