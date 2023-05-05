|
05.05.2023 12:29:55
EQS-News: technotrans wins major order: Cooling solution for ultra-fast charging stations of ADS-TEC Energy
|
EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans wins major order: Cooling solution for ultra-fast charging stations of ADS-TEC Energy
Sassenberg, May 5, 2023 Customised thermal management for an innovative charging concept: technotrans develops a bespoke cooling solution for the ChargePost battery-buffered fast-charging station from ADS-TEC Energy. In addition to the power electronics and the battery storage system, the technology from the thermal management specialist also cools the two advertising displays, which are up to 75-inches in size, on the outside of the charging station. The order, with a total volume in the single-digit million euro range, is the largest with serial character for technotrans in the field of electromobility. As a battery-based solution, ChargePost enables powerful charging of up to 300 kW even in locations where high-voltage grids are not present such as at petrol stations, shopping centres or company car parks.
Electromobility is gaining in importance worldwide, but suitable power connectors for powerful charging are not available everywhere. The ChargePost from ADS-TEC Energy combines a compact design with ultra-fast charging and thanks to battery-based technology it can also be connected to the existing low-voltage grid. It therefore enables up to two vehicles to be charged even where space is limited and grid expansion for conventional fast charging on the medium-voltage grid is not possible or practical. To ensure the functionality, performance and reliability of the ChargePost, ADS-TEC Energy uses an application-specific cooling solution from technotrans.
High-performance and compact: The technotrans cooling system
Michael Finger, spokesman of the Board of Management at technotrans SE, also adds: This order is a milestone in the history of technotrans and underlines our competence as a supplier for electromobility applications. We are very happy that the leading manufacturer of battery-buffered-fast-charging systems ADS-TEC Energy has decided to use our cooling solution. At the same time, we see this as confirmation that we have positioned ourselves early for the technologies of the future.
Production under optimum conditions in Steinhagen
The cooling solution will be manufactured at the new technotrans site in Steinhagen over the next 12 months. In April, the thermal management specialist from Sassenberg put the plant into operation, with a view to expanding its capacities in the electromobility sector in particular. Under modern production conditions with optimised material flow, technotrans now manufactures there on the basis of the principles of lean production. The award of this major contract once again provides confirmation of our decision to expand production capacity. Projects like this will change the profile of technotrans long term, says Michael Finger.
For further information, please visit www.technotrans.com and www.ads-tec-energy.com
About ADS-TEC Energy:
05.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1625933
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1625933 05.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu technotrans SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu technotrans SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|technotrans SE
|26,90
|1,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.