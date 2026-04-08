technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
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08.04.2026 10:00:03
EQS-News: technotrans wins major rail order for battery cooling
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EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
technotrans wins major rail order for battery cooling
Sassenberg, April 8, 2026 – technotrans has won a major order in the rail sector. The potential order volume is in the low double-digit million euro range. The company will supply high-performance battery thermal management systems for an international customer in the rail vehicle industry. The order represents an important step in implementing the Ready for Growth strategy and strengthens technotrans’ position in an attractive future market.
“This order underlines our technological expertise in thermal management and shows that we are benefiting in a targeted manner from the increasing electrification of the mobility sector,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “At the same time, we are increasing the visibility of future revenues and consistently advancing the implementation of our growth strategy.”
Decarbonization as a growth driver in rail transport
The order is assigned to the Energy Management focus market, which has been defined as a key growth driver within the Group strategy Ready for Growth. Applications in e-mobility in particular are developing dynamically and offer sustainable market potential.
Positive effects on revenue quality and predictability
Ready for Growth strategy gains momentum
The newly acquired major order confirms the strategic direction and demonstrates that technotrans is successfully translating its market opportunities into concrete business deals.
“We continue to see high demand for efficient thermal management solutions in high-growth markets. With our clear strategic positioning and technological strength, we are excellently positioned to continue leveraging this momentum,” adds Michael Finger.
Further information: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
Note
This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.
08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2302798
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2302798 08.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu technotrans SE
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10:00
|EQS-News: technotrans gewinnt Bahn-Großauftrag für Batteriekühlung (EQS Group)
|
10:00
|EQS-News: technotrans wins major rail order for battery cooling (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Natascha Sander, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Natascha Sander, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
24.03.26
|EQS-News: technotrans steigert EBIT um 40 % und erzielt Rekord-Free-Cashflow (EQS Group)
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24.03.26
|EQS-News: technotrans increases EBIT by 40 % and achieves record free cash flow (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|technotrans SE
|28,05
|6,45%
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