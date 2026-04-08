EQS-News: technotrans wins major rail order for battery cooling

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

technotrans wins major rail order for battery cooling



08.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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technotrans wins major rail order for battery cooling

Potential order volume in the low double-digit million euro range

Supply of battery thermal management systems (BTMS) for rail vehicles

Significant order to scale the Energy Management focus market within the Ready for Growth strategy

Long-term series perspective strengthens predictability and quality of revenues

Sassenberg, April 8, 2026 – technotrans has won a major order in the rail sector. The potential order volume is in the low double-digit million euro range. The company will supply high-performance battery thermal management systems for an international customer in the rail vehicle industry. The order represents an important step in implementing the Ready for Growth strategy and strengthens technotrans’ position in an attractive future market.

“This order underlines our technological expertise in thermal management and shows that we are benefiting in a targeted manner from the increasing electrification of the mobility sector,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “At the same time, we are increasing the visibility of future revenues and consistently advancing the implementation of our growth strategy.”

Decarbonization as a growth driver in rail transport

With the commissioned systems, technotrans ensures precise temperature control of battery systems in rail vehicles. High-performance thermal management is crucial for the efficiency, service life, and operational reliability of modern electric drive systems and is becoming increasingly important as part of the decarbonization of the transportation sector.

The order is assigned to the Energy Management focus market, which has been defined as a key growth driver within the Group strategy Ready for Growth. Applications in e-mobility in particular are developing dynamically and offer sustainable market potential.

Positive effects on revenue quality and predictability

Series projects in the rail sector are characterized by long-term durations and high unit volumes. Accordingly, the order contributes to improved predictability and stability of revenues. At the same time, it supports technotrans’ strategic objectives of further increasing earnings quality and generating sustainable cash flows. The order therefore directly contributes to the company’s equity story.

Ready for Growth strategy gains momentum

With the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans focuses on global megatrends such as electrification, decarbonization, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and medical innovation. The aim is to consistently align the Group toward profitable growth and sustainably increase corporate value.

The newly acquired major order confirms the strategic direction and demonstrates that technotrans is successfully translating its market opportunities into concrete business deals.

“We continue to see high demand for efficient thermal management solutions in high-growth markets. With our clear strategic positioning and technological strength, we are excellently positioned to continue leveraging this momentum,” adds Michael Finger.

Further information: www.technotrans.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year.

Note

This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.