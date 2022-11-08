EQS-News: technotrans with strong 9-month-performance: Revenue and earnings forecast confirmed in the upper range

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

technotrans with strong 9-month-performance: Revenue and earnings forecast confirmed in the upper range



08.11.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





technotrans with strong 9-month-performance: Revenue and earnings forecast confirmed in the upper range

Group revenue increases by 13 % to 176.8 million

EBIT of 10.4 million up 27 % on previous year

EBIT margin increased to 5.9 %

Order backlog reaches new all-time high at 99 million

Board of Management confirms annual forecast in the upper range

Sassenberg, November 8, 2022 - The technotrans Group has further extended its revenue and earnings growth in the first 9 months of the 2022 financial year despite challenging framework conditions. After a very strong third quarter, Group revenue rose by 13 % to 176.8 million (previous year: 156.6 million). technotrans thus achieved the highest 9-month revenue in the company's history. The increase in the Group's EBIT was even stronger with a plus of 27 % to 10.4 million. At 5.9 %, the EBIT margin reached the upper end of the forecast (previous year: 5.3 %). The all-time-high order backlog of 99 million and the book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 signal a continuation of the growth trend. The Board of Management confirms the forecast of achieving a Group revenue at the upper end of the range between 220 and 230 million and an EBIT margin at the upper end of the range between 5.0 % and 6.0 % in the 2022 financial year. The medium-term forecast for the 2025 financial year remains unchanged.

"technotrans remains on track for growth. The high demand for our innovative, energy-efficient solutions confirms our strategic orientation. Revenue in the third quarter and the first 9 months of the 2022 financial year mark new all-time highs. The same applies to the order backlog of 99 million, which extends well into the 2023 financial year. The external challenges have increased again. We are therefore very satisfied with the business performance in the first 9 months of the 2022 financial year," says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE.

Revenue and EBIT further increased at high levels

The technotrans Group generated consolidated revenue of 176.8 million in the first 9 months of 2022, which was 13 % up on the previous year's figure of 156.6 million. Consolidated EBIT even rose by 27 % to 10.4 million. At 5.9%, the EBIT margin reached the upper end of the forecast range (previous year: 5,3 %). Return on capital employed (ROCE) increased slightly to 12.4 % (previous year: 12,2 %). Net profit for the period increased significantly by 27 % to 6.9 million. Earnings per share reached 1.00 (previous year: 0.79) already reached the level of the full year 2021 after 9 months. The Group's net assets and financial position remained solid with an equity ratio of 53.7% as of September 30, 2022.

Momentum in the markets continues to pick up

Demand for technotrans systems and services remained at a high level across all relevant markets in the third quarter. The particularly high revenue growth in the Energy Management segment of 62 % compared to the previous year should be emphasised, which resulted in particular from a strong increase in deliveries of battery thermal management systems for rail vehicles.

Significant progress achieved in sustainability

technotrans continued to pursue consistently its strategic objectives in the area of sustainability in the third quarter. One highlight is the commissioning of the new photovoltaic-plant in Baden-Baden, which covers almost 40 % of the energy demand of this location. As an important milestone in the long-term sustainable orientation of the company, technotrans has also announced its commitment to climate-neutral production at all its locations worldwide by 2030.

Upper range revenue and earnings forecast confirmed

The Board of Management confirms the expectation of achieving Group revenue at the upper end of the range between 220 and 230 million with an EBIT margin at the upper end of the range between 5.0 and 6.0 % in the 2022 financial year. ROCE is forecast to remain unchanged at between 12.5 and 14.0%. The outlook is subject to the proviso that the challenges of the economic environment do not worsen. The medium-term forecast for the 2025 financial year remains unchanged.

"We have achieved a very good performance in the first 9 months of 2022 despite increased external challenges and, on this basis, confirmed our financial year forecast in the upper range. Despite the current tense global economic and geopolitical situation, the market for thermal management systems will grow sustainably due to increasing electrification. With our innovative energy-efficient systems, we will participate in these developments in the long term," says Michael Finger.



Further information at www.technotrans.com

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The companys core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral component of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the four focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics and Print. The technology company also develops highly specialised cooling and filtration solutions for the Laser & Machine Tools area. technotrans furthermore offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 5 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs over 1,400 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of 211.1 million for the 2021 financial year.



Note

This communication contains statements on the future development of the technotrans group. These reflect the present views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on the corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. We point out that the statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could mean that the actual results differ considerably from those expected.