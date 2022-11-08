|
EQS-News: technotrans with strong 9-month-performance: Revenue and earnings forecast confirmed in the upper range
technotrans with strong 9-month-performance: Revenue and earnings forecast confirmed in the upper range
Sassenberg, November 8, 2022 - The technotrans Group has further extended its revenue and earnings growth in the first 9 months of the 2022 financial year despite challenging framework conditions. After a very strong third quarter, Group revenue rose by 13 % to 176.8 million (previous year: 156.6 million). technotrans thus achieved the highest 9-month revenue in the company's history. The increase in the Group's EBIT was even stronger with a plus of 27 % to 10.4 million. At 5.9 %, the EBIT margin reached the upper end of the forecast (previous year: 5.3 %). The all-time-high order backlog of 99 million and the book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 signal a continuation of the growth trend. The Board of Management confirms the forecast of achieving a Group revenue at the upper end of the range between 220 and 230 million and an EBIT margin at the upper end of the range between 5.0 % and 6.0 % in the 2022 financial year. The medium-term forecast for the 2025 financial year remains unchanged.
"technotrans remains on track for growth. The high demand for our innovative, energy-efficient solutions confirms our strategic orientation. Revenue in the third quarter and the first 9 months of the 2022 financial year mark new all-time highs. The same applies to the order backlog of 99 million, which extends well into the 2023 financial year. The external challenges have increased again. We are therefore very satisfied with the business performance in the first 9 months of the 2022 financial year," says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE.
Revenue and EBIT further increased at high levels
Momentum in the markets continues to pick up
Significant progress achieved in sustainability
Upper range revenue and earnings forecast confirmed
"We have achieved a very good performance in the first 9 months of 2022 despite increased external challenges and, on this basis, confirmed our financial year forecast in the upper range. Despite the current tense global economic and geopolitical situation, the market for thermal management systems will grow sustainably due to increasing electrification. With our innovative energy-efficient systems, we will participate in these developments in the long term," says Michael Finger.
About technotrans SE:
