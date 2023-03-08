EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group acquires radio frequency spectra in Croatia for EUR 109 million.

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Tender Offer

Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group acquires radio frequency spectra in Croatia for EUR 109 million.



08.03.2023 / 15:23 CET/CEST

A1 Group acquires radio frequency spectra in Croatia for EUR 109 million. In a public auction, A1 Croatia secured spectra in the frequency bands 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2600 MHz for a period of 15 years. These long-term resources, acquired for EUR 109 million, will be the basis for further growth, enabling the best user experience and maximum national coverage in Croatia.

