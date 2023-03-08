|
EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group acquires radio frequency spectra in Croatia for EUR 109 million.
A1 Group acquires radio frequency spectra in Croatia for EUR 109 million.
In a public auction, A1 Croatia secured spectra in the frequency bands 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2600 MHz for a period of 15 years. These long-term resources, acquired for EUR 109 million, will be the basis for further growth, enabling the best user experience and maximum national coverage in Croatia.
|English
|Telekom Austria AG
|Lassallestrasse 9
|1020 Vienna
|Austria
|004350664 47500
|investor.relations@a1.group
|www.a1.group
|AT0000720008
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|1577957
