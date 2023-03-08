Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group acquires radio frequency spectra in Croatia for EUR 109 million.

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Tender Offer
Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group acquires radio frequency spectra in Croatia for EUR 109 million.

08.03.2023 / 15:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

A1 Group acquires radio frequency spectra in Croatia for EUR 109 million.

In a public auction, A1 Croatia secured spectra in the frequency bands 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2600 MHz for a period of 15 years. These long-term resources, acquired for EUR 109 million, will be the basis for further growth, enabling the best user experience and maximum national coverage in Croatia.

 


Language: English
