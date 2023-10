EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: Results for Q3 2023 and Q1-Q3 2023.

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Telekom Austria AG: Results for Q3 2023 and Q1-Q3 2023.



17.10.2023 / 19:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q3 2023 and Q1-Q3 2023. Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link:

https://a1.group/investor-relations/results-center/

For more information, visit the website: https://a1.group/investor-relations/

Highlights Q3 2023 Spin-off and listing of Telekom Austria’s tower business, EuroTeleSites. EUR 1 bn reduction of financial debt; net debt excl. leases / EBITDAaL: 0.4x

Strong FX impact from BYN/EUR: Revenues: EUR -33 mn EBITDA: EUR -14 mn

Q3 revenues up by 3%, driven by service revenues (+4%). Revenues up 5% in constant currencies

EBITDA growth of 0.6% despite special factors (EUR -7 mn in total), adverse FX developments

(EUR ‑14 mn) and higher restructuring expenses (EUR -6 mn). The underlying EBITDA increased by 6%.

(EUR ‑14 mn) and higher restructuring expenses (EUR -6 mn). Telekom Austria was included in the ATX, the leading index of the Vienna Stock Exchange, on

September 18, 2023.

September 18, 2023. Ambitions 2024-2026: Revenue growth of 3-4% per year EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year CAPEX of EUR 2.8 bn plus frequencies Dividend policy confirmed with increased base to EUR 0.32 per share (previously: EUR 0.20)

Best regards

A1 Group Investor Relations

17.10.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com