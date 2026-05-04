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WKN DE: A3DSKA / ISIN: US74979T2078

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04.05.2026 20:59:52

EQS-News: Telvantis Completes Acquisition of AmeriCrew's Operating Entities

EQS-News: Telvantis Inc. / Key word(s): Tech
Telvantis Completes Acquisition of AmeriCrew's Operating Entities

04.05.2026 / 20:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MIAMI BEACH, FL - May 4, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Telvantis Inc. (OTC: RDAR) (“Telvantis” or the “Company”), a Florida-based technology-driven telecommunications and enterprise solutions provider, has closed the acquisition of AmeriCrew’s operating entities.

The acquisition of AmeriCrew’s operating entities marks the first transaction of the Company’s US-based acquisition strategy. AmeriCrew operates on a unique veteran employment and apprenticeship model that supports the communities it services with a scalable, high-quality workforce model.

With the closing of this significant transaction, the Company is reviewing its strategic objectives and plans for future growth.

About Telvantis

Telvantis Inc., (OTC: RDAR) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company delivering advanced solutions to operators, enterprises, and network providers worldwide. Through its recent acquisitions of operations in the U.S. and Ireland, Telvantis has strategically expanded its portfolio to encompass cutting-edge 5G technologies, cloud-based communications platforms, and enterprise-grade services. This expansion, combined with a forward-thinking approach, positions Telvantis for accelerated growth and market leadership in the evolving telecommunications landscape.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including market conditions, competition, and the successful integration of acquired operations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Telvantis Inc.
1680 Michigan Avenue, Suite 700
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Email: ir@telvantis.com
Website: www.telvantis.com
Twitter/X: @Telvantis
LinkedIn: Telvantis

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Telvantis Inc.

04.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Telvantis Inc.
United States
ISIN: US74979T2078
EQS News ID: 2320962

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320962  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

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