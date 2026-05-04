Raadr Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSKA / ISIN: US74979T2078
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04.05.2026 20:59:52
EQS-News: Telvantis Completes Acquisition of AmeriCrew's Operating Entities
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EQS-News: Telvantis Inc.
/ Key word(s): Tech
MIAMI BEACH, FL - May 4, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Telvantis Inc. (OTC: RDAR) (“Telvantis” or the “Company”), a Florida-based technology-driven telecommunications and enterprise solutions provider, has closed the acquisition of AmeriCrew’s operating entities.
The acquisition of AmeriCrew’s operating entities marks the first transaction of the Company’s US-based acquisition strategy. AmeriCrew operates on a unique veteran employment and apprenticeship model that supports the communities it services with a scalable, high-quality workforce model.
With the closing of this significant transaction, the Company is reviewing its strategic objectives and plans for future growth.
About Telvantis
Telvantis Inc., (OTC: RDAR) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company delivering advanced solutions to operators, enterprises, and network providers worldwide. Through its recent acquisitions of operations in the U.S. and Ireland, Telvantis has strategically expanded its portfolio to encompass cutting-edge 5G technologies, cloud-based communications platforms, and enterprise-grade services. This expansion, combined with a forward-thinking approach, positions Telvantis for accelerated growth and market leadership in the evolving telecommunications landscape.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including market conditions, competition, and the successful integration of acquired operations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Investor Relations Contact
Telvantis Inc.
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Telvantis Inc.
04.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Telvantis Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US74979T2078
|EQS News ID:
|2320962
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2320962 04.05.2026 CET/CEST
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04.05.26
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